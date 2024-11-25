MAFS UK's Amy debuts post-show cosmetic transformation

MAFS UK's Amy has post-show cosmetic transformation. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Amy reveals the cosmetic transformation she's undergone since leaving the show.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 was certainly one to remember and with Amy wearing funeral attire to her final vows with Luke she cemented herself in MAFS history.

Amy and Luke's marriage went through some trials and tribulations but it was their homestay that really put the nail in the coffin of their relationship. Not only did Luke declare he was single in front of Amy's friends, he also made an uncomfortable comment about Amy's looks.

While staying at her home he pointed to a picture of her on the wall and asked if that was her "before the glow up". Only digging himself into a deeper hole, he insisted she just looked "bloated" in the picture.

Clearly offended, Amy said in her confessional: "I'm fuming... literally nothing's changed I've just had my teeth done, a bit of filler in my lip - that's it!"

Amy shares selfie with Holly from the show. Picture: Instagram

However, since the show finished airing Amy has revealed she's reversed her lip filler.

Under a photo with fellow 2024 MAFS star Holly, Amy thanked her hair and make-up artist for their transformation and also added a mention to a Manchester based aesthetics Clinic.

Amy thanked '@helenm3108' at '@mcr_aesthetics' for dissolving her lip filler. She hasn't commented any further on her new lips but people in her comments have of course reacted saying they prefer the natural look.

One fan commented: "To the people commenting “look so much better without fillers” no one asked. It’s not the compliment you think it is. Happiness radiates beauty and people can be happy with them or without them."

Luke pointing out an old photo of Amy. Picture: E4

Aside from her lip filler, the only other cosmetic treatment Amy has spoken about is getting her teeth done. On an Instagram Q&A she said: "I had my teeth done at @dentalcentreturkey around seven years ago and couldn’t be happier!

"I wish I’d got all of them done as I now have problems with my natural teeth and have never had a problem with my veneers. I tried to get them as natural as I could."

MAFS UK - Luke declares himself single in front of Amy's friends

Recently, Amy confirmed she and Polly are no longer friends after rumours she is more than friends with Polly's ex-husband Adam.

Posting to her story, she said: "For anyone asking if me and Polly are friends. We WERE until she started making up rumours that me and [Adam] were anything more than friends during partner swap week."

The MAFS brides now no longer follow each other on Instagram.

