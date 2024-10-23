Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together? Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Luke and Amy from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

The cast of Married at First Sight's UK were disrupted half way through the experiment when new couples, Ryan and Sionainn, Hannah and Stephen, and Amy and Luke joined the show.

While Ryan, Sionainn, Hannah and Stephen have all been heavily involved with the drama on the show, Amy and Luke have managed to stay out if it, while Amy supported Hannah through the worse times.

For Luke their marriage started with instant attraction but Amy got the 'ick' on their wedding day! So, did they get past their differences or did they call it quits?

Here's what we know about Luke and Amy's future post-MAFS.

Luke and Amy met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Since the show is still airing Luke and Amy can't reveal if they are still together or not due to show rules.

However, both Amy and Luke follow each other on Instagram which could be a good sign. They've also have interacted with each other while the show has aired, which suggests they at least ended things on good terms whether they are an item or not.

Plus, Luke's Insta profile picture is of them on their MAFS honeymoon and Amy's is of them on their wedding day. From what we've seen so far the couple have had a good time together, but time will tell if things continue to go smoothly for them.

Amy and Luke had a great MAFS honeymoon. Picture: Instagram

Sharing a picture from their romantic pottery date on the show, Luke called Amy 'The Queen' and she reposted it to her IG story.

