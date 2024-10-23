Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

23 October 2024, 12:45

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?
Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together? Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Luke and Amy from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cast of Married at First Sight's UK were disrupted half way through the experiment when new couples, Ryan and Sionainn, Hannah and Stephen, and Amy and Luke joined the show.

While Ryan, Sionainn, Hannah and Stephen have all been heavily involved with the drama on the show, Amy and Luke have managed to stay out if it, while Amy supported Hannah through the worse times.

For Luke their marriage started with instant attraction but Amy got the 'ick' on their wedding day! So, did they get past their differences or did they call it quits?

Here's what we know about Luke and Amy's future post-MAFS.

Luke and Amy met on MAFS UK
Luke and Amy met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Since the show is still airing Luke and Amy can't reveal if they are still together or not due to show rules.

However, both Amy and Luke follow each other on Instagram which could be a good sign. They've also have interacted with each other while the show has aired, which suggests they at least ended things on good terms whether they are an item or not.

Plus, Luke's Insta profile picture is of them on their MAFS honeymoon and Amy's is of them on their wedding day. From what we've seen so far the couple have had a good time together, but time will tell if things continue to go smoothly for them.

Amy and Luke had a great MAFS honeymoon
Amy and Luke had a great MAFS honeymoon. Picture: Instagram

Sharing a picture from their romantic pottery date on the show, Luke called Amy 'The Queen' and she reposted it to her IG story.

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK's Kieran reveals surprise behind-the-scenes filming secret

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal surprise Dinner Party filming secret

MAFS UK's Hannah hints at Orson re-coupling with Instagram captions

MAFS UK's Hannah hints at shock return to show with Orson

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama in social media comments

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

MAFS UK star 'refusing' to appear in reunion due to shock split from wife

MAFS UK's Ross reportedly refusing to 'face' Sacha at show reunion

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran say they were 'perfectly matched'

MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran say they were 'perfectly matched' amid split speculation

Robert Pattinson's real voice shocks fans after Suki Waterhouse prank call goes viral

Robert Pattinson's real voice shocks fans after Suki Waterhouse prank call goes viral

Married At First Sight UK started on the 16th of September 2024

How long is MAFS UK 2024 on for? Here's when the show is set to end

Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season?

Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits