MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row

12 November 2024, 11:22

MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

If we were wondering, 'are Polly and Adam from MAFS UK still together?', this might just be our answer.

The last few Married at First Sight UK couples who have made it this far in the experiment are nearing their final vows, but while love should be on the forefront of their minds, some couples are having a tough time. Namely, Luke and Amy, and Polly and Adam.

During the final dinner party, Adam and Polly descended into a huge row where Polly called him a narcissistic, before later taking the comment back. They both stormed away from the table at points and when Adam realised Polly was no longer wearing her wedding ring he fumed.

Despite having a tough time on the show, both of them have voted to stay every week but, after Adam said Polly was "begging it" off of him, it looks like they might not make it to final vows.

Things got heated at the final dinner party
Things got heated at the final dinner party. Picture: E4

This wives and husbands on MAFS are not allowed to reveal any spoilers while the show airs so we never know for sure whether a couple are still together. However, it can be very clear to pick up context clues from their socials.

From early on it was obvious Richelle and Orson weren't going to stay together after Richelle was caught replying to fans by MAFS bosses.

Polly and Adam have given little away about their relationship beyond the show, yet there hasn't been any animosity between them that would suggest things ended - until now.

During the dinner party Polly accused Adam of lying but when he asked for examples of when he had Polly struggled to give one.

In real time, as the show aired, Polly shared a TikTok to her story that read: "When you're arguing with a master manipulator and they hit you with the gaslighter classic 'give me an example of when that happened' but from the adrenaline rush of arguing you can't remember anything so now you just look like an angry doofus."

'Master manipulator' - ouch! But it didn't stop there.

Polly shared this to her IG story
Polly shared this to her IG story. Picture: Instagram

Polly went on to share a viewer's post of Adam where they had written, "Why write stay every week then? Boringggg".

This was then swiftly followed up with a quote that read: "I was definitely born in the right generation, I love telling men to shut the f--- up."

If this wasn't proof that things are not great with Polly and Adam, she shared an X post giving her the movie recommendation He's Really Just Not That Into You. We can't deny that it's a cult classic film, but its not something you wanna be prescribed when you're trying to make a relationship work.

Another post Polly shared to her IG story
Another post Polly shared to her IG story. Picture: Instagram

After the episode aired, Polly thanked viewers on her Instagram for showing her support, saying: "You guys I can't cope with the messages and comments. All I can say is THANK YOU honestly I can't cope

"I'm even getting emails. Slight hope from me has been restored from the general public. For having eyes ears and common sense."

Is this the end of the road for Polly and Adam?

