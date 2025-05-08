MAFS Australia’s Adrian takes brutal swipe at Awhina's parenting skills

Adrian took a swipe at Awhina's parenting in a TikTok video. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Adrian has been called out by fans for ‘mum shaming’ Awhina after criticising her parenting skills in a TikTok video.

It’s no secret that Married At First Sight Australia couple Adrian Araouzou and Awhina Rutene became a bit of a toxic couple when they graced our screens on the dating experiment earlier this year.

While things initially got off to a positive start between the pair on the show, it wasn’t long before problems started to rear their head, which ultimately resulted in the couple calling it quits after the show ended.

Both Awhina and Adrian have shared various updates on their lives since leaving the experiment, including some not-so-subtle digs at each other.

But now in the latest turn of events Adrian has come under fire from MAFS fans after taking aim at Awhina over her parenting skills.

Adrian and Awhina had a wild Final Vows. Picture: Nine

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Adrian offered his own take on the ‘no revenge’ trend, which is where users share how 'karma' has saved them from needing to get revenge on a person.

The video showed Adrian sat in a car with the caption: “No revenge because you being in the clubs every w.e [weekend] & still away from your son is validating everyone it wasn’t the kid it was you.”

But Adrian seemingly caught on to the fact that his video hadn’t gone down too well because not long after he took the post down.

However, a copy of the video was re-uploaded onto the So Dramatic! podcast TikTok account and fans were left furious about the clip.

One user commented: "Oh no he did not!!!!! God forbid a mother have a life outside of her child or use shared custody weekends to have some fun!”

Another said: “Never bring anyone's kids into petty arguments... that's a big no no.”

While one added: “Shaming a mum isn’t it dude. She’s most likely with him all week, he also has a father and family.”

Adrian made his struggle with Awhina’s role as a single mum quite clear from the moment he found out she was a parent on the show, and while they agreed to continue the relationship it became a recurring point of contention throughout the experiment.

Adrian and Awhina on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Despite countless arguments and heated couch sessions the pair managed to make it the Final Vows, but while they made it all the way through, Awhina still never introduced Adrian to her son.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia after the show ended, Awhina explained why that was, saying: “I was quite fortunate that I got to go home a few times throughout the experiment and usually I’d be so excited, even if it was just for 24 hours.

“But this time was different. I imagined bringing my partner home, introducing him to my son, my family, my friends, but because of where we were at in the relationship, that just wasn’t going to happen. I think everyone can agree that Adrian and I have had a tumultuous journey so far.

"And even though we were in a good spot for us within the experiment, that was only because we’d pushed aside a lot of our issues.”

