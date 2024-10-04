Who is Luke from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram, where he's from and more

4 October 2024, 15:01 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 16:36

Meet Luke Debono from MAFS UK
Meet Luke Debono from MAFS UK. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Luke who has joined Married at First Sight UK series nine! Here's what you need to know including his age, job, bodybuilding career and 'red flag' past.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK series nine has already started with a bang, after Eve and Charlie became the first to quit the show and rumours began swirling that Ross and Sacha have split.

Now to add to all the drama as we get closer to possible 'wipe swaps', E4 have introduced a new batch of brides and grooms, and joining the likes of Polly and Adam and Alex and Holly, is new couple Ryan Debono and Amy Keynon.

Ryan is a prison education manager originally from Malta who has a background in professional bodybuilding. Before the show he said he'd make a good husband because, "I'm fun, I like to get jiggy with it, and I can have deep conversations".

However MAFS viewers have said he's got a huge 'red flag' after admitting the worst thing he's done in a relationship, so we shall see how things go with Luke and Amy throughout the show.

Here's everything you need to know about Luke.

Luke used to be a professional bodybuilder
Luke used to be a professional bodybuilder. Picture: Instagram

Who is Luke from MAFS UK?

Luke is a prison education manager who has a background in professional bodybuilding that is on series nine of Married at First Sight UK.

Where is Luke from MAFS from?

Luke is originally from Malta but moved over to the UK to study in 2015. He says: "The UK is my wife but Malta is my mother."

How old is Luke from MAFS?

He is 30 years old.

What is Luke from MAFS' job?

The Married at First Sight groom works as a prison education manager but has a background in bodybuilding.

He started bodybuilding aged 17 and finished with a final show in 2018 when he was 24. He says the sport taught him "persistence, discipline and will power".

Does Luke from MAFS have Instagram?

Yes you can find the MAFS groom at @lukedebono1.

Luke has shared photos of when he used to compete
Luke has shared photos of when he used to compete. Picture: Instagram

Who did Luke marry on MAFS?

Luke married Amy on the experiment and while attraction was there, Amy said she had gotten the 'ick' on their wedding day.

She revealed that she likes cooking and he told her: "I eat with my eyes so I'm already full."

However in his introduction video Luke admitted that the worst thing he's done in a relationship is cheat on his partner, which may prove to be a problem for Amy down the line.

