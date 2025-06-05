Wicked For Good trailer leaves fans crying over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Part 2 songs

5 June 2025

Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs
Wicked For Good trailer unveils first snippets of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande singing Part 2 songs. Picture: Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I’ve had so many friends...but you’re the only one that mattered.”

Ozians rejoicify! The first Wicked: For Good trailer is finally here but what happens and what does it mean for Part 2?

Ever since Wicked: Part 1 came out in 2024, fans have been desperate to see how Jon M. Chu and the cast adapt the rest of the beloved musical. As it stands, we know Part 2 is much darker than the original film and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both confirmed that they have brand new original songs for Elphaba and Glinda in the movie.

We'll have to wait until November 21st to see the film in cinemas. However, the first official Wicked: For Good trailer has dropped and it teases exactly what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated film.

Watch the Wicked - For Good trailer

The new trailer begins with Glinda in the Emerald City saying: “Elphaba, I know you’re here. Just come out before the monkeys spot you." In response, Elphaba then says: "This is between us, the Wizard and I" while the score for 'No Good Deed' plays in the background and elements of Cynthia's vocals can be heard.

Elsewhere, Fiyero leads a search for Elphaba, Elphaba uses her broom to write "Our Wizard Lies" in the sky, there's an angry mob with pitchforks and we see a brief glimpse of Glinda and Fiyero’s wedding scene. On top of that, we also hear a snippet of Ariana and Cynthia singing 'For Good'.

In one moving scene, Elphaba tells Glinda: "You’re the only friend I’ve ever had". Glinda earnestly replies: “And I’ve had so many friends, but you’re the only one that mattered.”

Naturally, fans are sobbing over the script and the glimpses of Ariana and Elphaba's Part 2 songs.

On top of that, there's a new shot of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on the Yellow Brick and Fiyero aims a pistol at the Wizard.

The trailer ends with Elphaba saying: "I’m off to see the wizard" and flying through the sky.

