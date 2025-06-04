Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

One of the contestants lined up for this year’s Love Island has been dropped from the show at the last minute.

Kyle Ashman, 23, was set to head into the Love Island villa on 9th June but was dramatically dropped from the show following a revelation about his past.

It turns out that Kyle was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of affray following a machete attack in Stafford. He was one of two questioned after the incident but was released with no further action.

And now, following the reports, Kyle has responded to the incident with a new statement.

Kyle Ashman has been dropped from the cast of Love Island 2025. . Picture: ITV

The incident reportedly happened in February when a masked group stormed a wake in Stafford where four people were injured, the tabloids reported.

One man, who was attacked with the machete, nearly lost his arm and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Kyle was one of two people arrested but was released by the police with no further action last month.

The 23-year-old said in a statement: “I fully co-operated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident.

“I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

An ITV spokesman confirmed Kyle would no longer be appearing on the show a week before its kick off, as they said: “For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.”

Kyle Ashman issued a statement following reports. . Picture: Instagram

A show source told the tabloids that ITV were “entirely unaware” of the contestant’s past, before adding: “As he was not charged, it was not flagged as part of Love Island’s stringent DBS checks.

“It’s only right he can now return home to the UK to share his side of the story and therefore bosses took the decision that it was best for him not to enter the villa.”

Ahead of his planned entrance to the villa, Kyle said he was looking for: "Someone that’s fun, confident and just themselves."

He was set to join 11 other confirmed islanders on the show, but has now left the dating series one man down. ITV has not commented on whether a replacement will be sent in.

