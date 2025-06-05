Exclusive

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

By Jenny Medlicott

JoJo Siwa has revealed she’s up for a collab with her boyfriend Chris Hughes as she recreated her beau’s iconic rap single.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have made plenty of headlines ever since they both entered Celebrity Big Brother in March earlier this year.

What started off as an unlikely friendship quickly turned into speculation something more was going on between them, as the pair grew notably close while on-screen with cuddles and deep chats.

Finally, after weeks of vague answers and cutesy videos, JoJo finally revealed to our sister brand Capital Buzz earlier this week that the two are officially a couple.

Now, that we know the two are officially an item, JoJo has given us an insight into just how well they’ve gotten to know each other and spilled the tea on whether we can expect a future musical collaboration from them.

JoJo Siwa spoke about a potential music collab with Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Capital Buzz, JoJo was asked if she was aware of Chris’ background in rapping - referring to his 2017 single ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

And clearly JoJo and Chris have wasted no time learning all about each other’s pasts, because, without even answering the question, JoJo jokingly burst into one of Chris’ lines from the song.

JoJo then said: “That’s the only thing that I know from it. I am gonna surprise him one day though and I am gonna learn it.”

Asked if this meant a future collaboration was on the cards between her and Chris, JoJo laughed as she quipped: “Yeah, we’ll absolutely collab, don’t you worry.”

Chris released the single with fellow islander Kem Cetinay after they met on Love Island in 2017 and bonded over their shared love of rap music.

The duo quickly won over the hearts of Love Island fans with their on-screen ‘bromance’ which eventually led to a friendship beyond the show and the release of the rap single.

They had plenty of adorable moments on the show together, but Chris also had one particularly memorable solo moment when he asked: “Do you want me to rap anyone, lift the mood a bit?”. Needless to say, the line became an instant meme and one of the show's most famous catchphrases to date.

While we’re sure JoJo and Chris still have plenty to learn about each other’s more comical moments from their pasts, it seems like so far they’re wasting no time diving head first into everything and we're obsessed!

