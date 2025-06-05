Exclusive

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

5 June 2025, 16:09

JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/Capital Buzz

By Jenny Medlicott

JoJo Siwa has revealed she’s up for a collab with her boyfriend Chris Hughes as she recreated her beau’s iconic rap single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have made plenty of headlines ever since they both entered Celebrity Big Brother in March earlier this year.

What started off as an unlikely friendship quickly turned into speculation something more was going on between them, as the pair grew notably close while on-screen with cuddles and deep chats.

Finally, after weeks of vague answers and cutesy videos, JoJo finally revealed to our sister brand Capital Buzz earlier this week that the two are officially a couple.

Now, that we know the two are officially an item, JoJo has given us an insight into just how well they’ve gotten to know each other and spilled the tea on whether we can expect a future musical collaboration from them.

JoJo Siwa spoke about a potential music collab with Chris Hughes.
JoJo Siwa spoke about a potential music collab with Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Capital Buzz, JoJo was asked if she was aware of Chris’ background in rapping - referring to his 2017 single ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

And clearly JoJo and Chris have wasted no time learning all about each other’s pasts, because, without even answering the question, JoJo jokingly burst into one of Chris’ lines from the song.

JoJo then said: “That’s the only thing that I know from it. I am gonna surprise him one day though and I am gonna learn it.”

Asked if this meant a future collaboration was on the cards between her and Chris, JoJo laughed as she quipped: “Yeah, we’ll absolutely collab, don’t you worry.”

Chris released the single with fellow islander Kem Cetinay after they met on Love Island in 2017 and bonded over their shared love of rap music.

The duo quickly won over the hearts of Love Island fans with their on-screen ‘bromance’ which eventually led to a friendship beyond the show and the release of the rap single.

They had plenty of adorable moments on the show together, but Chris also had one particularly memorable solo moment when he asked: “Do you want me to rap anyone, lift the mood a bit?”. Needless to say, the line became an instant meme and one of the show's most famous catchphrases to date.

While we’re sure JoJo and Chris still have plenty to learn about each other’s more comical moments from their pasts, it seems like so far they’re wasting no time diving head first into everything and we're obsessed!

Read more celebrity news here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Miley Cyrus revealed she was 'banned' from singing Hannah Montana music after leaving Disney.

Miley Cyrus reveals she was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

TV & Film

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on new Ronnie Vint split rumours

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore breaks silence on second Ronnie Vint split

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits