Is [SPOILER] pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

6 June 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 18:37

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained
Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The truth behind Ginny & Georgia's shock pregnancy storyline in Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ginny & Georgia showrunners Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinsk have opened up about the shocking season 3 ending.

Ginny & Georgia is no stranger to plot twists and season 3 is no different. After being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows Georgia as she goes on trial and is put on house-arrest. At the same time, Austin's father Gil is back in the picture and Ginny has to discover if she can be just friends with Marcus.

The most shocking moments of Ginny & Georgia season 3 involve pregnancy. Who is actually pregnant though and who is the father? Find out what the team behind Ginny & Georgia have said about the pregnancy storyline below.

WARNING: Ginny & Georgia season 3 spoilers below

Ginny & Georgia cast reveal their secret talents

Is Ginny pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 has multiple pregnancy storylines. First of all, Ginny finds out she's pregnant after sleeping with Wolfe. Ginny is initially unsure what to do but ultimately chooses to have an abortion. Meanwhile, Georgia uses Ginny's positive pregnancy test to trick Paul into thinking she's pregnant so that he will stay with her.

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Paul ultimately finds out that Georgia is lying and ends things with her. Shortly afterwards, Georgia finally sleeps with Joe. They almost start dating officially but Georgia tells him she needs to focus on her kids instead of rushing into another relationship.

However, at the end of the season, Ginny spots Georgia drinking milk and points out that Georgia only drinks milk when she's pregnant. The season then ends with both characters reacting in shock.

Showrunners Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinsk have since confirmed that Georgia is indeed pregnant.

Who is the father of Georgia's baby in Ginny & Georgia season 3?
Who is the father of Georgia's baby in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who is the father in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Is it Paul or Joe?

Based on who Georgia's slept with in Ginny & Georgia season 3, the baby's father could either be Paul or Joe but the writers have already decided who it is. However, there was a moment when they almost changed their minds.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Lampert said: "What's so fun about working with such talented writers is how Glinski and I entered this season is we were like, "Okay, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind."

She added: "Then we spent a whole day with the writers, and it was contentious. There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that. But no, we've landed on whose baby it is."

The [writers changed our minds] for a few days and then we ultimately went back, which happens a lot. It's not uncommon in the writers' room for our minds to be changed. It's a very kinetic show."

Sarah Glinski chimed in: "I think the exploration of the other path confirmed our original choice."

Who do you think the dad is?

Read more Ginny & Georgia news here:

WATCH: Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

Lilo & Stitch Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz' | Maia Kealoha & Sydney Agudong

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off? Prime tease future after final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Love Island insider announces major 'never-been-done-before' twist for week one

Love Island

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa reveals she wants to collab with Chris Hughes as she raps ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits