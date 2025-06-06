Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Is [SPOILER] pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

By Sam Prance

The truth behind Ginny & Georgia's shock pregnancy storyline in Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Ginny & Georgia showrunners Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinsk have opened up about the shocking season 3 ending.

Ginny & Georgia is no stranger to plot twists and season 3 is no different. After being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows Georgia as she goes on trial and is put on house-arrest. At the same time, Austin's father Gil is back in the picture and Ginny has to discover if she can be just friends with Marcus.

The most shocking moments of Ginny & Georgia season 3 involve pregnancy. Who is actually pregnant though and who is the father? Find out what the team behind Ginny & Georgia have said about the pregnancy storyline below.

WARNING: Ginny & Georgia season 3 spoilers below

Is Ginny pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 has multiple pregnancy storylines. First of all, Ginny finds out she's pregnant after sleeping with Wolfe. Ginny is initially unsure what to do but ultimately chooses to have an abortion. Meanwhile, Georgia uses Ginny's positive pregnancy test to trick Paul into thinking she's pregnant so that he will stay with her.

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Paul ultimately finds out that Georgia is lying and ends things with her. Shortly afterwards, Georgia finally sleeps with Joe. They almost start dating officially but Georgia tells him she needs to focus on her kids instead of rushing into another relationship.

However, at the end of the season, Ginny spots Georgia drinking milk and points out that Georgia only drinks milk when she's pregnant. The season then ends with both characters reacting in shock.

Showrunners Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinsk have since confirmed that Georgia is indeed pregnant.

Who is the father of Georgia's baby in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who is the father in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Is it Paul or Joe?

Based on who Georgia's slept with in Ginny & Georgia season 3, the baby's father could either be Paul or Joe but the writers have already decided who it is. However, there was a moment when they almost changed their minds.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Lampert said: "What's so fun about working with such talented writers is how Glinski and I entered this season is we were like, "Okay, we know whose baby it is. Change our mind."

She added: "Then we spent a whole day with the writers, and it was contentious. There was a debate over how the storylines could go based on whose baby it was and all that. But no, we've landed on whose baby it is."

The [writers changed our minds] for a few days and then we ultimately went back, which happens a lot. It's not uncommon in the writers' room for our minds to be changed. It's a very kinetic show."

Sarah Glinski chimed in: "I think the exploration of the other path confirmed our original choice."

Who do you think the dad is?

