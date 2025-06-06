The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the show's last season but could there be more Cousins drama?

Not ready to say goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty after the final season? Well, it looks like we might be in luck.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already know that the story has an ending. Jenny Han's hit trilogy ends with We'll Always Have Summer and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will adapt the final book. In doing so, the beloved show will wrap up Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad's dramatic love triangle once and for all.

However, now Prime Video have teased that we could be getting more Cousins content after the show officially ends.

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly this year, Jenny Han doubled down on the fact that The Summer I Turned Pretty will be ending with season 3. Jenny said: "Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me." However, Jenny kept tight-lipped on whether or not the show could continue in the form of a spin-off series or movie.

And it turns out that Amazon have already teased that there's more to The Summer I Turned Pretty story. Speaking with Deadline in 2023, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, stated that Amazon was "already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

He added: "I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more."

This wouldn't be the first time that Jenny has expanded a series beyond the original books. After adapting the To All the Boys I've Loved Before books for Netflix, Jenny created the spinoff series XO, Kitty about Lara Jean's younger sister.

What characters would you like to see in a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off?

