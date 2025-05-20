MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

20 May 2025, 17:17

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship
MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Eliot has revealed exactly where he and Jamie stand romantically right now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maybe one of the most surprising but most welcomed new couples from Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is Eliot and Jamie who appeared to be dating after being papped out and about holding hands.

They went on to seemingly 'soft launch' their relationship with lots of cutesy TikTok videos and Jamie later insisted their relationship was not a "publicity stunt" but said they were taking things slow.

MAFS fans have remained glued to their "blossoming" relationship, constantly commenting under their videos things like, "i need this to be real don't play with me". And since Jamie and Eliot have remained pretty vague about their relationship, people are literally begging for some clarity on what's happening between them.

"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD CAN YOU GUYS CONFIRM FOR US THAT YOU'RE TOGETHER," one fan commented.

It turns out that Eliot has heard the fans loud and clear because he's now finally cleared it all up... but it might not be the answer they want.

Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended
Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Eliot admitted: "Jamie is an absolute babe and I would be very, very lucky to be in a romantic relationship with her but at this point in time, we are just friends. I would say we are very close friends."

He went on to clarify: "I'm not in any kind of position to be navigating a romantic relationship but I wouldn't rule anything out and I am absolutely loving going on this journey with Jamie by my side."

Addressing the logistics of them dating he said: "Jamie isn't really looking to mov﻿e to Queensland, she's got a lot going on in Melbourne and I'm very settled here in Queensland and am not looking to move.

"I have my family nearby, young nieces I want to see grow up. So [Jamie and I] are just being mature adults and taking things as they come."

All we heard was he isn't ruling anything out...

Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended
Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Jamie told Chattr that she's enjoying have a "flirt" with Eliot.

She said: "I’ve been mainly hanging out with the MAFS cast, like, I think now that we’ve jumped in this crazy world, we do a lot of appearances together, we’re travelling, so from a male perspective, obviously, I’ve hung out with Eliot quite a bit.

"But him and I, we’re both single. I think we both need that selfish time. It’s kind of like the perfect situation where I have my little flirt flirt, he’s been [a] great support system."

She went on to say: "We are probably not at that stage where we’re ready to jump into a relationship, like there’s so many things that I want to do and he wants to do, but we’re both open.

"I never know what will happen like he’s fantastic, so it wouldn’t be like the worst situation if I end up with Eliot."

So while there might be a future for something romantic to blossom, the pair have no labels yet because they aren't officially dating.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’
Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

Hot On Capital

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Avril Lavigne revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Avril Lavigne completely revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson transformation

Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson hair transformation

Love Island

Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far

Lilo & Stitch hailed as 'best Disney live-action remake yet' in early reviews

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

Love Island

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging her husband Orlando Bloom behind her back

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Lorde criticised for "gross" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Love Island

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

Here's how Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

Why Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK

Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

Jesy Nelson has become a mum

Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

Why did Malta have to change their Eurovision song? The Serving Kant lyric controversy explained

Eurovision's Malta entry 'Serving' lyric controversy explained

Everything you need to know about UK's Eurovision entry Remember Monday

Eurovision's Remember Monday members, ages, The Voice UK and West End roles revealed

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Here's all the past winners revealed.

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Every winner revealed

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start?

What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

More TV & Entertainment News

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show
Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram.

MAFS Australia’s Eliot takes aim at Dave as he returns to social media

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules?

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules