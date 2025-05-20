MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Eliot has revealed exactly where he and Jamie stand romantically right now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maybe one of the most surprising but most welcomed new couples from Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is Eliot and Jamie who appeared to be dating after being papped out and about holding hands.

They went on to seemingly 'soft launch' their relationship with lots of cutesy TikTok videos and Jamie later insisted their relationship was not a "publicity stunt" but said they were taking things slow.

MAFS fans have remained glued to their "blossoming" relationship, constantly commenting under their videos things like, "i need this to be real don't play with me". And since Jamie and Eliot have remained pretty vague about their relationship, people are literally begging for some clarity on what's happening between them.

"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD CAN YOU GUYS CONFIRM FOR US THAT YOU'RE TOGETHER," one fan commented.

It turns out that Eliot has heard the fans loud and clear because he's now finally cleared it all up... but it might not be the answer they want.

Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Eliot admitted: "Jamie is an absolute babe and I would be very, very lucky to be in a romantic relationship with her but at this point in time, we are just friends. I would say we are very close friends."

He went on to clarify: "I'm not in any kind of position to be navigating a romantic relationship but I wouldn't rule anything out and I am absolutely loving going on this journey with Jamie by my side."

Addressing the logistics of them dating he said: "Jamie isn't really looking to mov﻿e to Queensland, she's got a lot going on in Melbourne and I'm very settled here in Queensland and am not looking to move.

"I have my family nearby, young nieces I want to see grow up. So [Jamie and I] are just being mature adults and taking things as they come."

All we heard was he isn't ruling anything out...

Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Jamie told Chattr that she's enjoying have a "flirt" with Eliot.

She said: "I’ve been mainly hanging out with the MAFS cast, like, I think now that we’ve jumped in this crazy world, we do a lot of appearances together, we’re travelling, so from a male perspective, obviously, I’ve hung out with Eliot quite a bit.

"But him and I, we’re both single. I think we both need that selfish time. It’s kind of like the perfect situation where I have my little flirt flirt, he’s been [a] great support system."

She went on to say: "We are probably not at that stage where we’re ready to jump into a relationship, like there’s so many things that I want to do and he wants to do, but we’re both open.

"I never know what will happen like he’s fantastic, so it wouldn’t be like the worst situation if I end up with Eliot."

So while there might be a future for something romantic to blossom, the pair have no labels yet because they aren't officially dating.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.