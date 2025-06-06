Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie have sparked a new theory among fans after their second split.

Just days after Ronnie Vint publicly shut down split speculation, it was reported that he and Harriett Blackmore had called it quits on their romance following their Love Island All Stars reunion.

The news came as a shock to fans as they'd just revealed plans to move in together and were holidaying in Ibiza days before it was spotted that they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While the pair haven't directly commented on their supposed split, Harriett did respond to fans on Snapchat with a cryptic message. "I've never felt this exhausted in my entire life, love you guys !! Bad day not a bad life," she wrote.

Later, she replied to concerned fan saying: "Thank you guys I'll be okay."

Since Harriett and Ronnie have remained tight-lipped on the reason for the latest split in their on-again off-again relationship, fan speculation has been rife online.

Harriett has been on a press trip but now in a Snapchat Q&A she has broken her silence. Picture: Snapchat

The leading theory among fans is that Ronnie is set to return to the villa for a third time in the upcoming Love Island season which begins on Monday.

On Reddit, one fan wrote: "They'll be back together in a month."

And another replied: "Ronnie will be the big post Casa bombshell by then."

"Please don't give the producers ideas," another joked.

This speculation comes after Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer teased a twist in the first week of the new season that's as big as when Joey Essex arrived as bombshell on day one.

"Something big is coming in week one... week one there’s something incredibly big coming that we’ve never done before, hopefully we can pull it off." he told Capital.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

In a TikTok, creator Lottie Humes also said that fan were speculating that it was a "tactical break up".

Explaining the theory, she said: "A very popular theory is that one of them, either Harriett or Ronnie have a TV show that is coming up that means they needed to split up but that they'll need to rekindle their romance once it's done."

It was first claimed that the pair has split in a TikTok over a week ago. The video included what looked like a comment from Ronnie saying: "Yeah it's true. Will share my side of things later."

However, Ronnie later claimed it was just an internet rumour, taking to his Instagram story to say: "This is clearly a set up. Edited because we are sweet and I haven't commented a thing. Thank you."

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island s11 before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Ronnie and Harriett rose to fame on season 11 of Love Island, where they first met. After a turbulant villa journey they left the show hand-in-hand. But after a rocky post-show relationship they ended up calling it quits.

However, the Love Island Gods brought the pair back together in the second series of All Stars where they rekindled their romance.

What do you think, would you like to see Ronnie Vint as a season 12 bombshell?

