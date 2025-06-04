Exclusive

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

We're going to get to see more of the islanders than ever.

On Monday 9th June ITV officially turns summer on for 2025 with the 12th series of Love Island. With Maya Jama having already teased new "twists" for the show, fans are ready to tuck into another summer of love.

But after ten years of a show, things have to change and the show's creative director Mike Spencer is clear in his mission to keep the show feeling fresh. So, not only have they upped the luxe factor of this year's villa with the addition of muted colours, a sexy pool trampoline and beige chairs (bye bye bean bags), they are introducing something the fans have been wanting for years.

"You know everyone asks, 'where do they eat for lunch and dinner?', well you may see that on camera now," Mike began to tell Capital.

Love Island teaser 2025

He explained that they've added a shaded area in the villa's kitchen where the islanders will eat and they'll be adding another table during meal times.

Mike continued: "It will still probably feel a bit off camera, but it feels like in this day and age... show it. Our biggest problem always is that we can't get everything into one episode, it's so much."

This addition comes after numerous juicy chats happened between the islanders during meal times when the cameras weren't rolling - but that's all changed now. With some added extras, Mike says he hopes capturing the cast while their eating will be more appealing to the viewers.

"We'll show some lunch and dinners where appropriate," he confirmed.

ITV have added an extra shaded area in the Love Island kitchen. Picture: ITV

We will now see the islanders during meal times. Picture: ITV

This isn't the only major change in the villa this year as ITV revealed a huge effort towards sustainability in their production this time around.

Mike told us: "We've made quite a few changes with sustainability. We're looking at at how to be greener, how to be better. Our entire build and entire derig is run purely on solar power [this season]."

Not only is the villa running off of solar power, in the gym they've installed an innovative exercise bike that charges the islanders' phones. Looking forward to those gym montages!

Love Island returns Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

