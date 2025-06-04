Exclusive

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show

4 June 2025, 20:00 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 20:18

Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show
Love Island director reveals major privacy change for 2025 show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

We're going to get to see more of the islanders than ever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday 9th June ITV officially turns summer on for 2025 with the 12th series of Love Island. With Maya Jama having already teased new "twists" for the show, fans are ready to tuck into another summer of love.

But after ten years of a show, things have to change and the show's creative director Mike Spencer is clear in his mission to keep the show feeling fresh. So, not only have they upped the luxe factor of this year's villa with the addition of muted colours, a sexy pool trampoline and beige chairs (bye bye bean bags), they are introducing something the fans have been wanting for years.

"You know everyone asks, 'where do they eat for lunch and dinner?', well you may see that on camera now," Mike began to tell Capital.

Love Island teaser 2025

He explained that they've added a shaded area in the villa's kitchen where the islanders will eat and they'll be adding another table during meal times.

Mike continued: "It will still probably feel a bit off camera, but it feels like in this day and age... show it. Our biggest problem always is that we can't get everything into one episode, it's so much."

This addition comes after numerous juicy chats happened between the islanders during meal times when the cameras weren't rolling - but that's all changed now. With some added extras, Mike says he hopes capturing the cast while their eating will be more appealing to the viewers.

"We'll show some lunch and dinners where appropriate," he confirmed.

ITV have added an extra shaded area in the Love Island kitchen
ITV have added an extra shaded area in the Love Island kitchen. Picture: ITV
We will now see the islanders during meal times
We will now see the islanders during meal times. Picture: ITV

This isn't the only major change in the villa this year as ITV revealed a huge effort towards sustainability in their production this time around.

Mike told us: "We've made quite a few changes with sustainability. We're looking at at how to be greener, how to be better. Our entire build and entire derig is run purely on solar power [this season]."

Not only is the villa running off of solar power, in the gym they've installed an innovative exercise bike that charges the islanders' phones. Looking forward to those gym montages!

Love Island returns Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Kyle Ashman was dropped from the show.

Love Island’s Kyle Ashman responds after being axed from show over previous arrest

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

'Love Island: A Decade of Love' full lineup revealed

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Hot On Capital

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker

Ethel Cain explains what her 'Nettles' lyrics are about and how they relate to Willoughby Tucker
What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

What does 'My 90 in a 35' mean on TikTok? The trend meaning explained

Internet

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character in the musical is "canonically" gay

Wicked's Marissa Bode says every character is "canonically" gay in the movie

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video to fans

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes "PR relationship" accusations

JoJo Siwa addresses Chris Hughes "PR relationship" claims after confirming romance

Miley Cyrus explains real reason why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind why she stopped speaking to dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Why Taylor Swift is no longer releasing the full re-record

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters.

Taylor Swift reveals she bought back her masters in emotional message to fans

Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about their future in the show

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

More Movies & TV News

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset