MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Adrian has been dropped from his PR label just one week after signing with them.

With this year’s Married at First Sight Australia well and truly behind us, it’s no surprise that the cast have started to ramp up their social media presence as they start looking for opportunities beyond the show.

The cast have finally regained access to their Instagram accounts, they’re no longer bound by spoilers and some have already started joining talent agencies, including the likes of Carina Mirabile and Eliot Donovan.

Adrian Araouzou also announced that he had joined PR label Ministry of Talent last week, but now in a shock turn of events it's been confirmed that less than a week later, the two are no longer working together.

Adrian was dropped by his PR firm after less than a week. . Picture: Nine

The talent agency announced that Adrian had joined the label in a social media post last week, as they wrote: “Thrilled to announce that @adrian.araouzou is now represented by The Ministry of Talent for social media collabs and appearances! Get in touch for opportunities.”

Adrian also added Ministry of Sound to his TikTok bio following the announcement.

However, following the announcement, the talent agency started to receive a slew of comments from fans criticising them for signing him to their company.

Fans started to suspect something was amiss earlier this week when they noticed he had removed the company name from his bio and that his name no longer appeared on the company’s website.

And now, following the fan speculation, Roxy Jacenko’s Ministry of Talent has confirmed that they no longer rep Adrian. In a statement issued to Daily Mail Australia, the talent agency said: “I can confirm Adrian is not represented by The Ministry of Talent.'

Adrian and Awhina during a commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Following the announcement, Adrian also confirmed the news as he told Yahoo!: “There are no hard feelings. I understand what it is.”

Discussing his plans moving forward, the e-commerce business owner said that he was hoping to “go back to what [he] was doing before” the show.

“I plan on dissociating anything to do with MAFS,” he continued. “I enjoy creating content, so I’ll continue to keep on doing that just like I was doing before the show.

“I have other business ventures that I would like to explore and see where life takes me. I am an open book right now. Oh, [and] continue the quest to find my forever person.”

