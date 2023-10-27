Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK 2023 has been one of the series' most dramatic experiments, so which couples are still together?

The brides and grooms are reaching the end of their MAFS UK experiment and along the way we’ve seen one contestant quit, one couple kicked off and a brand new couple formed.

Jay and Luke, Adrienne and Matt, Erica and Jordan, Tasha and Paul and Rozz and Thomas are just a few of the couples viewers are expecting to go the distance once the final commitment ceremony has aired.

Meanwhile, other couples like Peggy and Georges and Laura and Arthur are facing their fair share of challenges as the final few weeks approach.

Which Married at First Sight UK couples are still together? The couples are supposed to stick to the rules and stay tight-lipped on their respective relationship statuses until the end. But here’s what we know.

MAFS UK: Laura and Arthur have viewers rooting for them. Picture: E4

Are Laura and Arthur still together?

Laura and Arthur gave fans hope that they're still together as they continue to post pictures of their time together in the experiment on their respective social media profiles.

However, reports on MailOnline claimed earlier in October that Arthur was spotted kissing another woman in a London nightclub on his birthday weekend, so they could be set for heartbreak afterall.

Paul and Tasha on MAFS UK are one of the strongest couples. Picture: E4

Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of viewers’ favourite couples, with both of them admitting at one recent dinner party they’ve both made huge progress in terms of being comfortable discussing their emotions.

The couple haven’t confirmed whether they’re still together, but fans are convinced they’re one of the marriages still going strong. And we hope so too!

MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt were one of the last couples to get married. Picture: E4

Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

It looks like Adrienne and Matt aren’t together anymore, after Matt was pictured in a Starbucks with MAFS co-star Shona Manderson – who left the experiment early after the experts said it would be best if she and husband Brad Skelly leave.

Adrienne and Matt hit it off instantly, but it seems they didn’t make it after all. We’ll have to wait and see what led to their breakup when the final episode airs.

MAFS UK 2023: Erica and Jordan have fans convinced they're still together. Picture: E4

Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Erica and Jordan have showed no signs that they’ve split since MAFS UK, continuing to show each other love over on Instagram as they share snippets from the TV series.

Viewers will have to wait until the end of the series to find out if they’re still going strong.

MAFS UK: JJ and Ella re-entered as a new couple. Picture: E4

Are Ella and JJ still together?

Ella and JJ have given fans hope they’re still going strong, or are at least on positive terms, after Ella left a white heart emoji on one of his MAFS’ posts.

They’re not allowed to address whether they’re still together after the experiment until the show's wrapped, but from their few small social media exchanges it looks like they’re good friends regardless.

Married at First Sight UK: Thomas and Rozz. Picture: E4

Are Rozz and Thomas still together?

Rozz and Thomas made viewers’ hearts complete when they finally stepped out the friend zone and into full on romance.

They’ve only been complimentary of each other over on Instagram, giving us all hope they’re still together. In one recent post she called him her ‘rock’ after a difficult week in the experiment.

She sweetly wrote: “[Thomas] really was my rock and helped me get out of my wobble and realise I’m not only ok; but I am worthy of a relationship, I am kind, and most importantly my sparkle was enough."

We’re keeping everything crossed these two are still together!

MAFS UK: Luke with wife Jay. Picture: E4

Are Luke and Jay still together?

Luke and Jay have mostly had a positive experience on MAFS UK and, aside from concerns over the long distance between their home towns, they haven’t faced many other conflicts.

They did face one hiccup however at a recent retreat, when Jay found out Luke told the boys he felt he could go out and get another girl’s number and Jay wouldn’t be bothered.

We’ll have to wait until the end of the series to find out whether they stayed together.

Sean and Mark on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Are Sean and Mark still together?

Sean and Mark seemed like a great match when they were paired by the experts and were an integral part of the MAFS UK group in terms of positive energy. Whether this translated into their relationship remains to be seen.

They hit it off on their honeymoon, but Mark did have a few concerns over Sean’s level of affection, while Sean said during one recent episode he saw them becoming lovers ‘going forward’.

