Are Ella Morgan And JJ Slater Sill Together Now?

20 October 2023, 14:15

Fans want to know if Ella and JJ are still together after MAFS UK
Fans want to know if Ella and JJ are still together after MAFS UK. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater got together while ‘married’ to respective partners Nathanial Valentino and Bianca Petronzi on MAFS UK. But are they still together now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK viewers witnessed the series’ most dramatic scenes yet on Thursday night, when Ella Morgan and JJ Slater’s secret relationship came to light.

Their respective partners, Nathanial Valentino and Bianca Petronzi, were left furious after discovering they’d met up and been flirty behind their backs, leading to Bianca breaking down in tears, Nathanial quitting the process and Ella and JJ returning to apologise to their co-stars – something which didn't go down well.

While on-screen their relationship is just getting started, teasers for upcoming episodes showed Bianca at the next commitment ceremony, leaving viewers with questions over whether JJ and Ella went on to pursue their relationship.

It was reported days prior to the fallout that JJ and Ella ‘re-enter as an official couple’ after falling for each other, but are they still together? Here’s what we know.

Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK
Ella's husband Nathanial quit the experiment after discovering she'd been flirty with JJ. Picture: E4
Ella and JJ's relationship was revealed to their co-stars at a dinner party on MAFS UK
Ella and JJ's relationship was revealed to their co-stars at a dinner party on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Are Ella and JJ still together now?

Ella and JJ haven’t confirmed whether they’re still together; Ella has been taking a break from social media after the drama at that dinner party aired on MAFS, so she hasn’t said much about her relationship with JJ.

However, she did post a statement before quitting the platform, to address their connection after they received backlash for meeting up behind their partners’ backs.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking properly and was just so happy that someone who was my type felt the same about me,” she wrote. “It was more than fancying, I felt a spark that I’d never had before and I felt overwhelmed that a straight guy liked me for me and accepted me for the first time in my life. JJ saw me as Ella and that was a feeling I’ve not experienced before.”

JJ takes a step back from Bianca on MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ
MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ. Picture: E4

In scenes which have been teased ahead of the next commitment ceremony, JJ and Bianca are back on the sofa together, but Ella is seen telling the relationship experts: “As soon as I saw JJ there was an attraction.”

However, Bianca is seen telling him: “You’ve completely humiliated me.”

Viewers will have to wait until their relationship unfolds on-screen to find out how they continued on the experiment and, if they did, we’ll have to wait until the end of the series to see whether they decided to breakup or commit to each other for good.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Alan Carr reveals he will be in the third Mamma Mia! film

Honey! Honey! Mamma Mia 3 Is ‘Confirmed’ And Alan Carr Will Be Starring In It

MAFS UK: Viewers are rooting for Adrienne and Matt to last

MAFS UK: Are Adrienne And Matt Still Together?

Two MAFS contestants almost dated five years before the experiment

Two Married At First Sight UK Contestants Almost Dated Before The Experiment

Married at First Sight fans have spotting something super similar about these two ladies

MAFS 2023: Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Bianca And Lady Gaga

Ella Morgan has bravely bared all in a lengthy Instagram post to her cast and fans

MAFS Ella Morgan Speaks Her Honest Truth Following Explosive Episode

MAFS UK 2023: Shona and Matt are apparently dating

MAFS UK: Is Shona Manderson Dating Co-Star Matt Pilmoor After Brad Skelly Split?

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

Mark and Sean said 'I do' on Channel 4's Married at First Sight

MAFS UK: Are Mark And Sean Still Together?

Love Island Games is welcoming back some familiar faces from previous years

What Is Love Island Games And How Does It Work?

Capital list every Taylor Swift documentary ever

Every Taylor Swift Film Including New Release ‘Unstoppable’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits