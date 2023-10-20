Are Ella Morgan And JJ Slater Sill Together Now?

By Kathryn Knight

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater got together while ‘married’ to respective partners Nathanial Valentino and Bianca Petronzi on MAFS UK. But are they still together now?

Married at First Sight UK viewers witnessed the series’ most dramatic scenes yet on Thursday night, when Ella Morgan and JJ Slater’s secret relationship came to light.

Their respective partners, Nathanial Valentino and Bianca Petronzi, were left furious after discovering they’d met up and been flirty behind their backs, leading to Bianca breaking down in tears, Nathanial quitting the process and Ella and JJ returning to apologise to their co-stars – something which didn't go down well.

While on-screen their relationship is just getting started, teasers for upcoming episodes showed Bianca at the next commitment ceremony, leaving viewers with questions over whether JJ and Ella went on to pursue their relationship.

It was reported days prior to the fallout that JJ and Ella ‘re-enter as an official couple’ after falling for each other, but are they still together? Here’s what we know.

Are Ella and JJ still together now?

Ella and JJ haven’t confirmed whether they’re still together; Ella has been taking a break from social media after the drama at that dinner party aired on MAFS, so she hasn’t said much about her relationship with JJ.

However, she did post a statement before quitting the platform, to address their connection after they received backlash for meeting up behind their partners’ backs.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking properly and was just so happy that someone who was my type felt the same about me,” she wrote. “It was more than fancying, I felt a spark that I’d never had before and I felt overwhelmed that a straight guy liked me for me and accepted me for the first time in my life. JJ saw me as Ella and that was a feeling I’ve not experienced before.”

JJ takes a step back from Bianca on MAFS UK

In scenes which have been teased ahead of the next commitment ceremony, JJ and Bianca are back on the sofa together, but Ella is seen telling the relationship experts: “As soon as I saw JJ there was an attraction.”

However, Bianca is seen telling him: “You’ve completely humiliated me.”

Viewers will have to wait until their relationship unfolds on-screen to find out how they continued on the experiment and, if they did, we’ll have to wait until the end of the series to see whether they decided to breakup or commit to each other for good.

