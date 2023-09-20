MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

20 September 2023, 12:59

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK
Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4/Instagram

Nathanial has joined the cast of Married At First Sight UK in the hope of finding his forever person but who is he? Here's everything you need to know including his pansexual revelation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back on E4 and Nathanial Valentino has joined the cast in the hope of finding love.

Nathaniel, who is no stranger to reality TV, has been paired by the experts with Ella Morgan, the show's first ever transgender contestant.

But despite their wedding going well, things look set to be quite turbulent between the couple on their honeymoon - so will they stay together?

As we get ready to watch their relationship unfold, here's everything you need to know about Nathanial from his age to his Geordie Shore past and his pansexual admission to happy bride Ella.

Ella Morgan is MAFS UK's first ever transgender contestant looking for love
Ella Morgan is MAFS UK's first ever transgender contestant looking for love. Picture: E4

Who is MAFS UK Nathanial?

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Job: Evenets Marketing Manager

Prior to going on MAFS UK, Nathanial admitted he had an issue with trust as his job required him to travel a lot.

He said: "I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they’ve done a good job that’s all I can say."

Was MAFS Nathanial on Geordie Shore?

Lots of viewers who tuned in for opening night recognised Nathanial immediately from MTV's Geordie Shore.

He appeared on the spin-off Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.

Nathanial's TV career doesn't end there either as he's also appeared on Young Free and Single in 2015 and Lateysha Grace’s show Million Dollar Baby.

MAFS UK star Nathaniel can't wait to tell the truth about the show

Is Nathanial pansexual and what does it mean?

After being paired up with Ella on MAFS UK, she bravely opened up to him about her past and her transition on their wedding day.

In an emotional conversation, Nathanial revealed he was pansexual, meaning he's sexually attracted to all genders, regardless of their gender identity.

What is MAFS UK Nathanial's Instagram?

Currently with over 12k followers, you can find Nathaniel sharing snippets from his life over @nathanial.valentino.

Despite contestants being sworn to secrecy over the state of their newly formed marriages, Nathanial has already used his Instagram page to state he "can't wait to clear up all the s*** that happened" on the show.

More News

See more More News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second son Riot Rose

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Meaning Is A Tribute To His Dad

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Here's how to watch the Livestream for Louis Tomlinson's All Of Those Voices documentary

How To Watch Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’ Documentary Online

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas in 2008 when they were dating

Taylor Swift And Joe Jonas: A Look Back At Their Relationship

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

The Love Island 2020 couples still together

The Love Island UK 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists