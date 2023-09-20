MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4/Instagram

Nathanial has joined the cast of Married At First Sight UK in the hope of finding his forever person but who is he? Here's everything you need to know including his pansexual revelation.

Married At First Sight UK is back on E4 and Nathanial Valentino has joined the cast in the hope of finding love.

Nathaniel, who is no stranger to reality TV, has been paired by the experts with Ella Morgan, the show's first ever transgender contestant.

But despite their wedding going well, things look set to be quite turbulent between the couple on their honeymoon - so will they stay together?

As we get ready to watch their relationship unfold, here's everything you need to know about Nathanial from his age to his Geordie Shore past and his pansexual admission to happy bride Ella.

Ella Morgan is MAFS UK's first ever transgender contestant looking for love. Picture: E4

Who is MAFS UK Nathanial?

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Job: Evenets Marketing Manager

Prior to going on MAFS UK, Nathanial admitted he had an issue with trust as his job required him to travel a lot.

He said: "I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they’ve done a good job that’s all I can say."

Was MAFS Nathanial on Geordie Shore?

Lots of viewers who tuned in for opening night recognised Nathanial immediately from MTV's Geordie Shore.

He appeared on the spin-off Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.

Nathanial's TV career doesn't end there either as he's also appeared on Young Free and Single in 2015 and Lateysha Grace’s show Million Dollar Baby.

MAFS UK star Nathaniel can't wait to tell the truth about the show

Is Nathanial pansexual and what does it mean?

After being paired up with Ella on MAFS UK, she bravely opened up to him about her past and her transition on their wedding day.

In an emotional conversation, Nathanial revealed he was pansexual, meaning he's sexually attracted to all genders, regardless of their gender identity.

What is MAFS UK Nathanial's Instagram?

Currently with over 12k followers, you can find Nathaniel sharing snippets from his life over @nathanial.valentino.

Despite contestants being sworn to secrecy over the state of their newly formed marriages, Nathanial has already used his Instagram page to state he "can't wait to clear up all the s*** that happened" on the show.