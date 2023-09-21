MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha And Paul Still Together?

21 September 2023

Married At First Sight couple Nathanial and Ella argue on honeymoon

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK series eight is underway and fans are getting to know the couples who said ‘I do’ to a complete stranger, including newlyweds Paul and Tasha.

After Married at First Sight UK 2023 kicked off with eight single men and women, including the perfect salespeople pairing Luke and Jay, former Geordie Shore star Nathanial and the show’s first transgender contestant Ella, viewers are about to get to know even more couples.

Tasha and Paul got married during episode four of MAFS UK, and it didn’t get off to the best start after Paul’s mum shared her concerns about the situation, telling her son she wanted to meet his bride first.

One they’d got past the first hurdle, it was time for Tasha to walk down the aisle and meet her future husband.

But what happened after the wedding, are Paul and Tasha still together now?

Paul married Tasha after never having met her
Paul married Tasha after never having met her. Picture: E4

Are Paul and Tasha from MAFS UK still together?

Paul and Tasha are yet to spill on whether they’re still together or not, but fans have been trawling their respective Instagram profiles for clues on their relationship status.

As he prepared to re-live his MAFS UK debut, Paul posted on Instagram: “The decision to participate in ‘Marriage at First Sight’ was not one taken lightly but resulted in embarking on a journey that has forever changed the course of my life,” and with that fans are hoping it means he and Tasha had a successful marriage.

Tasha said 'I do' to a complete stranger on Married at First Sight UK
Tasha said 'I do' to a complete stranger on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

Tasha has been equally as complimentary about her experience on the show, all while staying quiet on her relationship status after filming between February and July.

She has seemingly stayed in touch with her MAFS UK cast mates however, including Jay – who married Luke – and Terrence, whose wedding is yet to be aired.

During the same episode, Peggy and George got married, with Peggy's sister having a tense first chat with her new brother-in-law after he winked at someone else while sat opposite her.

MAFS UK stars Jay and Ella get a rude interruption after steamy night

Peggy was later seen calling George's actions a 'red flag'.

After the couples say 'I do', viewers get to see them head on their first romantic getaway together – their honeymoon! If alone time in a romantic setting wasn't enough of a test, things only get more challenging when the couples move in together back in the UK.

Along the way, they have couples' therapy sessions with experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling and regular dinner parties to catch up with all their other co-stars, an event which is never without drama no matter the series.

Married at First Sight continues Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

