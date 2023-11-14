When Is The MAFS UK 2023 Reunion?

14 November 2023, 17:33

MAFS UK 2023: The reunion will air over two days
MAFS UK 2023: The reunion will air over two days. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

The Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast will reunite after the series wrapped earlier this year. But when is the grand reunion?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couples on MAFS UK began their final commitment ceremonies this week, with the likes of Laura and Arthur, Peggy and Georges and Erica and Jordan deciding on their futures after the experiment.

This year’s series has seen a whole lot of heartbreak and drama, especially for couples viewers were rooting for like Thomas and Rozz.

While the final commitment ceremonies play out this week, fans are already looking forward to the reunion episode which was filmed a few months after the experiment wrapped.

All the cast members, including JJ Slater, Ella Morgan and Adrienne Naylor will return to fill us in on where their journeys left off and, for those who split from their partner, if they found love again (we’re looking at you Matt and Shona).

The MAFS UK cast reunited for a dinner party which airs on 15th November
The MAFS UK cast reunited for a dinner party which airs on 15th November. Picture: E4

When is the MAFS UK 2023 reunion?

The Married at First Sight UK reunion will air over two episodes across Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. The first episode will see the group reunite for the first time since the end of the experiment for a dinner party, to find out which marriages have gone the distance.

On Thursday, it’s the final reunion where the group look back on their time in the experiment. While many will have lots to celebrate, some must address where their relationship went wrong.

The final reunion episode was filmed a few months after the show wrapped, giving just enough time to test all the lasting marriages in the outside world.

Peggy gets emotional on MAFS UK

Each of the final two episodes will have a longer running time than usual, starting at 9pm and finishing at 10.25pm.

Fans of the show will already know that contestant Luke Worley won’t be part of the reunion after he was kicked off the show for starting a fight with co-star Jordan Gayle. Instead, his wife Jay Howard will feature on the episodes alone.

This year’s series, season eight, was the longest ever with 36 episodes. They also made history by having their first ever transgender contestant, Ella, walk down the aisle.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

