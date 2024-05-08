Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

Nicholas Galitzine called out by August Moon band mates. Picture: Alamy

'The Idea Of You' actor Nicholas Galitzine admits that his August Moon bandmates called him out for one of his dance moves during rehearsal.

Nicholas Galitzine may be a singer, but he is not a professional dancer and he doesn't claim to even be a good one.

The Mary & George actor admitted that during rehearsal for August Moon's Coachella set, in the hot rom-com The Idea of You, he was essentially told by his bandmates to stop doing a cringe dance move - awkward!

The other boys in the film's boyband weren't singers but they were all dancers and for the film they put on a BTS-esque performance with lots of synchronised choreography.

Speaking to GQ, Nicholas said he told his bandmates: "You f**kers better not make me look terrible!’”

Nicholas Galitzine says we shouldn't draw too much compassion between Hayes and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

With a lot of movie magic, the August Moon boys managed to make their 'Coachella' set look exactly like they were performing in the warm Californian desert, when in reality they were filming during winter in Atlanta in front of 500 extras.

But while they were gearing up for that scene, Nicholas had been doing what his bandmates called a 't**ty swipe'. “There was this one move where I guess I thought I’d seen someone do a swipe down the chest, but upon seeing the footage, no one was doing any swipes,” he admitted.

“I was finally called out for it," he said. "They were like, ‘You’ve been doing your t**ty swipe for the last few weeks of rehearsal.’

"Thankfully, I cut the t**ty swipe,” he added.

Nicholas Galitzine performing with August Moon in 'The Idea of You'. Picture: Alamy

We think a fair few The Idea Of You fans would have appreciated a Hayes Campbell chest swipe or two.

Obviously, August Moon have been heavily compared to One Direction especially with the writer of the original book, Robinne Lee, confessing that Hayes was partially inspired by Harry Styles.

However, Nicholas said that physically they were more inspired by the likes of South Korean K-Pop band BTS and BLACKPINK.

He also said that August Moon's music feels "more nineties" to him than any of the 1D boys' hits.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas also addressed the heavy comparisons between his character Hayes and 'As It Was' singer Harry. “I think it's very important that we don't draw too much of a comparison," he started.

"Because [Harry Styles] is a real person, within both the music industry and the film industry [and] I think we need to normalise [keeping them separate] as opposed to drawing a direct parallel to someone who already exists.”

