Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

8 May 2024, 12:18

Nicholas Galitzine called out by August Moon band mates
Nicholas Galitzine called out by August Moon band mates. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

'The Idea Of You' actor Nicholas Galitzine admits that his August Moon bandmates called him out for one of his dance moves during rehearsal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Galitzine may be a singer, but he is not a professional dancer and he doesn't claim to even be a good one.

The Mary & George actor admitted that during rehearsal for August Moon's Coachella set, in the hot rom-com The Idea of You, he was essentially told by his bandmates to stop doing a cringe dance move - awkward!

The other boys in the film's boyband weren't singers but they were all dancers and for the film they put on a BTS-esque performance with lots of synchronised choreography.

Speaking to GQ, Nicholas said he told his bandmates: "You f**kers better not make me look terrible!’”

Nicholas Galitzine says we shouldn't draw too much compassion between Hayes and Harry Styles
Nicholas Galitzine says we shouldn't draw too much compassion between Hayes and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

With a lot of movie magic, the August Moon boys managed to make their 'Coachella' set look exactly like they were performing in the warm Californian desert, when in reality they were filming during winter in Atlanta in front of 500 extras.

But while they were gearing up for that scene, Nicholas had been doing what his bandmates called a 't**ty swipe'. “There was this one move where I guess I thought I’d seen someone do a swipe down the chest, but upon seeing the footage, no one was doing any swipes,” he admitted.

“I was finally called out for it," he said. "They were like, ‘You’ve been doing your t**ty swipe for the last few weeks of rehearsal.’

"Thankfully, I cut the t**ty swipe,” he added.

Nicholas Galitzine performing with August Moon in 'The Idea of You'
Nicholas Galitzine performing with August Moon in 'The Idea of You'. Picture: Alamy

We think a fair few The Idea Of You fans would have appreciated a Hayes Campbell chest swipe or two.

Obviously, August Moon have been heavily compared to One Direction especially with the writer of the original book, Robinne Lee, confessing that Hayes was partially inspired by Harry Styles.

However, Nicholas said that physically they were more inspired by the likes of South Korean K-Pop band BTS and BLACKPINK.

He also said that August Moon's music feels "more nineties" to him than any of the 1D boys' hits.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas also addressed the heavy comparisons between his character Hayes and 'As It Was' singer Harry. “I think it's very important that we don't draw too much of a comparison," he started.

"Because [Harry Styles] is a real person, within both the music industry and the film industry [and] I think we need to normalise [keeping them separate] as opposed to drawing a direct parallel to someone who already exists.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Kim Kardashian reveals why she couldn't walk properly at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Shoes Explain Why She Couldn't Walk Properly

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Zayn Malik reveals cheeky reason he got into music

Zayn Reveals Hilarious Reason He Really Got Into Music

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

TV & Film

You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks

The Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks You Missed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits