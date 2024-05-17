Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

17 May 2024, 09:02

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained
Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Neurodivergent Bridgerton fans are wondering if introverted Francesca Bridgerton is autistic after connecting with some of her traits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After two seasons in the background while her siblings' love stories played out on-screen, Francesca Bridgerton finally takes on a larger role in Bridgerton season 3 and viewers see the start of her relationship with future husband John Stirling.

Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd, who replaced Ruby Stokes ahead of season 3) is perhaps the most reserved member of the Bridgerton family. She's very different to her siblings, and doesn't take to society in the same way her brothers and sisters did. She is a music lover, a very skilled pianist, and a very pragmatic and introverted person.

Viewers have already fallen in love with Francesca, with some neurodivergent fans delighted to discover that they appear to share various traits of the character. Is Francesca written as an autistic character though?

Here's what Hannah Dodd and showrunner Jess Brownell have explained about her character.

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic in the Bridgerton books?
Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic in the Bridgerton books? Picture: Netflix

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic?

Due to Francesca’s quiet and reserved nature, as well as the fact that she doesn’t appear to enjoy social interactions, finds it difficult to interact with suitors and would much rather be alone playing music, some viewers have wondered whether she is neurodivergent and on the spectrum.

After watching the first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3, users on X/Twitter and Reddit have shared that they see Francesca as "autistic coded", and are finding various traits of themselves in Francesca.

In the books, there’s no specific or outright information that confirms whether Francesca is autistic. She is written as an introvert, and an incredibly introspective character.

These traits, as well as her apprehension with the men on the marriage mart, have also led viewers to wonder if she is asexual. (In the books, she is heterosexual and marries John Stirling, pictured below.)

Francesca enjoys the calm quiet that John offers her in Bridgerton season 3
Francesca enjoys the calm quiet that John offers her in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Explaining the character and why she’s not particularly going full steam ahead on marriage mart, Hannah Dodd told TUDUM: "There’s definitely an air of innocence about her. Debutantes are so young. Although they prepared for these moments for their entire lives, you can’t replicate a ball or suitors that you’ve never met before coming up to you. You don’t know how those conversations are going to go."

"She’s not fighting it. She’s going to these balls. She is trying to find a husband," Hannah added. "I think the difference is that she’s not excited about it. She’s not spent her entire life dreaming about what her wedding day will look like and what her husband’s going to be. She just knows it’s her time and this is part of life, and here we go."

Hannah shares that Francesca shares many of Eloise's traits, but the difference between the two is that Francesca "doesn’t always feel like she needs to be in the center of the fun and definitely never the center of attention."

Touching on the introspectiveness of Francesca, showrunner Jess Brownell also added: "Francesca doesn’t always say what she’s feeling like the rest of the Bridgertons. So we were always looking for little ways to clue people in on the fact that there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye. She has a very rich internal world."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out? Here's when it's released on Netflix

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who Does Francesca Marry In Bridgerton? John Stirling Is Introduced In Season 3

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton? Here's who her husband is in the books

Who Does Cressida Cowper Marry In Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

Mamma Mia 3 could be on the way, says co-creator Judy Craymer

Mamma Mia 3 Is In The Works With Meryl Streep Set To Return

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot

Victoria Justice Breaks Silence On Dan Schneider Following Quiet On Set

Victoria Justice Breaks Silence On Dan Schneider Following Quiet On Set Allegations

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits