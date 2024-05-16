When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out? Here's when it's released on Netflix

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 – a.k.a. the final four episodes – comes out on Netflix on Thursday June 13th.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

So, you've watched the first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 and now you're desperate for the next four? Here's everything you need to know about when Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 drops on Netflix...

Colin and Penelope's big romance continues in the next four episodes of the third season, with plenty of romance, spicy sex scenes and drama ahead. On top of that, showrunner Jess Brownell has also teased that viewers will finally get a clearer idea of which sibling will be the focus of Bridgerton season 4 at the end of the season.

But when does it come out? And how long do we all have to wait until we finally get the second half of the season? Here's your answer.

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Who is Lady Tilley Arnold? Picture: Netflix

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 part 2, which will consist of the final four episodes of the season, will be released on Netflix on Thursday June 13th.

All four episodes will drop globally, at midnight PDT on June 13th, which means everyone will be able to experience the big, steamy Polin finale all at the same time.

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

Same as part 1, there will be four episodes in Bridgerton season 3 part 2. The episode titles for the four remaining episodes are as follows:

Episode 5 - 'Tick Tock'

Episode 6 - 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'

Episode 7 - 'Joining of Hands'

Episode 8 - 'Into the Light'

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 - Do Colin and Penelope get married? Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 3 part 2? Do Colin and Penelope end up together?

Well, as you’ll know if you’ve watched the first four episodes, Colin and Penelope have officially taken their relationship to the next level after THAT spicy moment in the carriage. Of course, that was rudely interrupted by the driver arriving back at the Bridgerton residence… so what happens next? Will it be awkward? Or will they waste no time and dive right into their relationship?

Well, Luke and Nicola have already teased that there’s plenty of sexy moments to come in season 3 part 2, including that all important mirror scene and a moment in which Luke and Nicola ended up breaking some furniture… It’s going to be a HUGE second half of the season for Polin!

Elsewhere, we’ll likely see how Francesca and John Stirling’s relationship progresses, and what happens to Benedict and Lady Tilley Arnold. There’s also the small matter of Violet Bridgerton and her apparent crush on Lady Danbury’s brother.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also revealed that fans will know more about who will lead season 4 at the end of the season as there’s plenty of hints about what direction the show is about to take. We can’t wait - see you on June 13th!

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.