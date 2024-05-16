Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 4 has already been renewed, but when does it come out on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.

Bridgerton season 4? Oh, it's happening. The only questions we need answers to now are: When will it be released? And which Bridgerton sibling will take centre stage?

Following the huge success of Netflix's Bridgerton series, including its spin-off Queen Charlotte, the streaming platform had already renewed season 4 before season 3 had even aired. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Penelope and Colin are the main couple in season 3, and it looks like season 4 has plenty of options to choose from in terms of which love story to tell next... Benedict? Eloise? Francesca?

Bridgerton season 4 is quite a way off from dropping onto our Netflix accounts – they're still writing the scripts and filming has not started. However, there's still plenty of exciting news, updates and behind-the-scenes happenings that have been shared about season 4 already.

So, dearest Gentlereader, here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 4, from the potential release date to the potential romances, and everything in between.

Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?

Which Bridgerton family members will return in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Netflix

Has Bridgerton season 4 been renewed?

Yes! Bridgerton season 4 was actually renewed way back in 2021 alongside season 3, thanks to the huge success of the series on Netflix.

In fact, you can probably expect a renewal confirmation for season 5 soon too... Executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have confirmed that they are “committed” to bringing all eight seasons of the show to Netflix.

Bridgerton season 4 release date: When will Bridgerton season 4 come out on Netflix?

There’s currently no release date for Bridgerton season 4 yet – season 3 has only just come out! That said, there hopefully won’t be as much of a delay as there has been on the previous two seasons. (The series had previously been hit by both the pandemic and the Writers and Actors strikes.)

The good news is that production has already begun on the fourth season with writers already breaking the story for the next batch of episodes. Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, showrunner Jess Brownell told the outlet that the team are currently writing the new season and yes, they know which sibling will be leading the fourth season.

Fans will likely have a much better idea of when Bridgerton season 4 will be released once filming begins.

Bridgerton season 4 filming: When does it start filming?

Considering that the writers are still penning the story for season 4, and the fact that no scripts have been seen by any of the actors, filming might still be quite a way off.

No confirmation has been shared by any of the cast or crew. It’s possible that filming may begin at some point later this year and continue into 2025. We’ll update this article as soon as we have more info.

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton season 4 cast: Who will return?

Well, it wouldn’t be Bridgerton without the Bridgertons would it? Or the Featheringtons! Or the Mondriches! Or the Cowpers!

The full cast list for Bridgerton season 4 has not yet been revealed, and while it’s likely that all our faves will be returning, some actors might not be available to appear in the new season. Some could possibly leave altogether – we won't know until the credits roll on the final episode of season 3.

Thankfully, the series is all about the ensemble so there’ll be plenty of faves still in the mix next season.

Here’s the likely list of cast members who will (hopefully!) be back for Bridgerton season 4:

Nicola Couglan (Penelope)

Luke Newton (Colin)

Luke Thompson (Benedict)

Claudia Jessie (Eloise)

Hannah Dodd (Francesca)

Will Tilston (Gregory)

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth)

Ruth Gemmell (Violet)

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Polly Walker (Portia)

Harriet Cains (Phillips)

Bessie Carter (Prudence)

Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper)

Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)

Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich)

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who take centre stage in season 3, have confirmed that they will be back as Colin and Penelope for season 4.

It’s also possible that Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will return as Anthony and Kate, a.k.a. the new Lord and Lady Bridgerton. Although, their busy schedules may prevent them from appearing in a major capacity. We’ll have to wait and see how much Kantony we get in season 4…

Once again, it’s unlikely that Regè-Jean Page will return as the Duke. Phoebe Dynevor also did not return as Daphne Bridgerton in season 3, but she has teased potentially returning in the future. Whether that’ll be in season 4 remains to be seen!

Will Anthony and Kate be in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Netflix

Which sibling will Bridgerton season 4 focus on?

At the moment, there’s no confirmation about which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus of season 4. Based on what’s been teased so far though, there appears to be three main options: Benedict, Eloise and Francesca.

While the Netflix series will remain as true to Julia Quinn's novels as much as possible, it has deviated away from following the exact order of the siblings' love stories. Benedict, who is the focus of Book 3, was skipped over in season 3 in favour of Colin and Penelope, who are Book 4's focus.

Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly that they wanted to "play with [Benedict] for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down." If they decide to focus on Benedict in season 4, viewers will see his love story with Sophie Beckett play out on screen.

If not, the next sibling in the book series is Eloise. Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd, who replaced Ruby Stokes) has also been upped to main cast this season, and as she makes her debut, it looks like her love story is beginning to ramp up in the show too.

In an interview with TV Insider, Jess teased that "there are some clues at the end of season 3 [that hint at] where we’re headed."

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict's romance with Sophie Beckett? Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 plot: What will happen?

Well, that all depends on how season 3 ends and which sibling takes centre stage with their own romance in season 4. We won't know for sure until June 13th, when the final four episodes of the season drop on Netflix.

Whatever does happen though, it will stay true to the books. So whether it's Benedict, Eloise or Francesca, fans can expect their love stories to mirror what happens in Julia Quinn's world.

Confirming that detail to Refinery29 Australia, Jess Brownell said: "I am really not trying to shake things up too much. I really believe in the vision of the show."

Elsewhere, expect to see a new queer love story pop up at some point, too. Following criticism and calls for the show to include more queer romances following the love for Brimsley and Reynolds' story in Queen Charlotte, it's been confirmed that the main series will follow suit.

"This is a show about love in its many forms, and I think that it’s only right for us to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories," Brownell told Pride in April 2024. "I want to see more queer joy on my screens, and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role."

There's no confirmation about which characters will find themselves at the centre of that queer romance, or whether or not it will be one of the main Bridgerton siblings. Watch this space!

