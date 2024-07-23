Bridgerton Season 4 Confirms Benedict Bridgerton Will Be The Lead

Benedict Bridgerton will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4, with his future wife Sophie Beckett still yet to be cast.

It's official – Benedict Bridgerton season is FINALLY upon us! It's now been confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 will focus on Benedict and his love story with Sophie Beckett.

In a brand new teaser posted on Bridgerton's official social media accounts, the Netflix series confirmed that Luke Thompson will take over Bridgerton's leading man role from Luke Newton, and that season 4 will adapt the An Offer From A Gentleman book.

Ever since Bridgerton season 3 skipped over Benedict's story in favour of Penelope and Colin, fans have been desperate to see Benedict at the forefront of the next season. Season 3 saw the character experiment with his sexuality, and while season 4 will still continue with that storyline, it also now looks set to introduce his future wife, Sophie.

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 4, Benedict's love story and what to expect when the show returns in 2026.

Benedict and Sophie's love story takes place in An Offer From A Gentleman, which is the third book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series.

Fans knew that Benedict would likely be the focus of season 4 after the all-important Bridgerton masquerade ball was mentioned in the final episode. During a conversation between Eloise and Benedict, Eloise mentions returning from Scotland so that she can attend the ball.

In the books, Benedict meets Sophie (the illegitimate daughter of an Earl) at the masquerade ball, after she sneaks out of the house in which she's being made to work as a servant by her stepmother.

She dances with Benedict, flees at midnight, and then Benedict spends the next couple of years trying to track her down after swearing that she will be the one he marries.

Netflix have now released a brand new description of Bridgerton season 4, reading: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Benedict Bridgerton's sexuality will still be explored in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 4?

So far, there's no confirmation about who will portray Sophie Beckett in the upcoming Bridgerton season. No actresses have emerged as potential leads just yet.

Prior to season 3, fans believed that Masali Baduza was set to portray Sophie after eagled-eyed sleuths clocked that several members of the cast were following her. It was later confirmed that she would be playing Michaela Stirling, a gender-flipped version of Michael Stirling and future love interest of Francesca Bridgerton.

Casting news will no doubt be confirmed in the coming months, as the cast and crew ramps up to start filming for season 4.

Benedict Bridgerton meets his future wife Sophie Beckett at a masquerade ball. Picture: Netflix

While there's no actress attached to the role of Sophie yet, fans believe that the character may have actually been in the ton this entire time.

In the books, Sophie's stepmother is a woman named Araminta Gunningworth. In the Netflix series, Lady Cowper's first name has now been revealed to be... Araminta.

The Netflix series has now established its own timeline from the books, and several details regarding the plot, certain characters and families are completely different. As a result, fans have speculated that, rather than introducing another new family, Sophie could potentially be connected to the Cowper family.

It'll be quite a while until fans hear more about Bridgerton season 4 as it's not set to be released until 2026. Until then, we'll be channeling our inner Lady Whistledown to find out everything we can about Benedict and Sophie.

