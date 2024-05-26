Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Benedict's love interest Sophie Beckett be introduced in Bridgerton season 3? Fans have spotted a key detail about Lady Cowper that could hint at her arrival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3 hasn't even finished yet but that hasn't stopped fans from theorising which sibling will be at the forefront of Bridgerton season 4.

Will it be Benedict? Will it be Eloise? Could it even be Francesca? It's been confirmed that one of those siblings has already been chosen, but viewers likely won't find out about it until season 3's final episode. (Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that there's several hints in the final few episodes that point towards our next lead...)

But eagle-eyed Bridgerton sleuths have now come up with a pretty convincing theory that the final few episodes of season 3 could introduce Benedict's future wife Sophie Beckett – and it's all to do with the name of Cressida Cowper's mother, Lady Cowper.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 and Benedict's book story!

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict's romance with Sophie Beckett? Picture: Netflix

If you're not familiar with Benedict Bridgerton's book, An Offer From A Gentleman, and the introduction of Sophie Beckett, here's a very brief explainer:

Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who lives with her stepmother Araminta (important detail - we'll circle back to that in a sec!) and her two step-sisters, Posy and Rosamund. After her father's death, she is relegated to becoming their servant and housemaid. Big Cinderella vibes.

One night, she sneaks out and attends the Bridgerton's masquerade ball. She meets Benedict, dances with him, flees at midnight, and then Benedict spends the next couple of years trying to track her down after swearing that he will marry her.

As of season 3 episode 4, none of those new characters have been introduced just yet... or have they? Have they actually been in front of our eyes the whole time?

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Lady Cowper's first name has not yet been revealed in the TV series, but fans have discovered an Instagram post from Bridgerton wig artist @a_hairy_business in which her first name is revealed to be... Araminta.

Alongside photos of the incredible wig work done for the series, the caption reads: "Fun fact - Lady Cowper’s first name is Araminta!" Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also confirmed her character's first name in the comments. (An Instagram post from 2021 also teased her name was Araminta.)

As a result, fans are now theorising that Sophie's introduction is imminent, and that it might have been changed considerably from what happens in the books in order to fit the TV show's narrative. As we've seen so far, Bridgerton is not afraid of deviating from the original books...

So, could Lady Cowper actually be Sophie's step-mother Araminta? Could Sophie be working as a maid in the Cowper's house?

“Fun fact - Lady Cowpers first name is Araminta!”



EXCUSE ME THEY ARE BEING OPEN ABOUT IT????? pic.twitter.com/zFCoyHlOJL — flora (@vengerb3rg) May 17, 2024

Okay, here it is. My speculations on Sophie Beckett and the Cowper family Easter eggs:



1. We know Lady Cowper's first name is Araminta. That's obviously the biggest clue. — Romance Romp ❤️ Bridgerton Spoilers (@RompRomance) May 24, 2024

If Lady Cowper is in fact the Araminta in question, as fans have theorised, that could potentially mean that Cressida is either Sophie's step-sister, or someone in the Cowper household that Cressida may have grown up alongside.

As far as we've seen, Cressida does not have any sisters which could suggest her character has been renamed and packaged up as a new combined version of Posy and Rosamund from the books.

An increase in focus on the Cowpers this season, alongside more glimpses into their home, certainly suggests that they're about to play an even bigger part in the future of the show. We know that Cressida will claim Lady Whistledown's identity in season 3 based on the trailer for part 2, but could all the additional screen time also result in the introduction of Sophie Beckett?

Of course, it's all just speculation for now as fans are desperate to uncover hints about who season 4 will be about. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out in the final four episodes...

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.