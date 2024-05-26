Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

26 May 2024, 18:26

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?
Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Benedict's love interest Sophie Beckett be introduced in Bridgerton season 3? Fans have spotted a key detail about Lady Cowper that could hint at her arrival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3 hasn't even finished yet but that hasn't stopped fans from theorising which sibling will be at the forefront of Bridgerton season 4.

Will it be Benedict? Will it be Eloise? Could it even be Francesca? It's been confirmed that one of those siblings has already been chosen, but viewers likely won't find out about it until season 3's final episode. (Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that there's several hints in the final few episodes that point towards our next lead...)

But eagle-eyed Bridgerton sleuths have now come up with a pretty convincing theory that the final few episodes of season 3 could introduce Benedict's future wife Sophie Beckett – and it's all to do with the name of Cressida Cowper's mother, Lady Cowper.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 and Benedict's book story!

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict's romance with Sophie Beckett?
Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict's romance with Sophie Beckett? Picture: Netflix

If you're not familiar with Benedict Bridgerton's book, An Offer From A Gentleman, and the introduction of Sophie Beckett, here's a very brief explainer:

Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who lives with her stepmother Araminta (important detail - we'll circle back to that in a sec!) and her two step-sisters, Posy and Rosamund. After her father's death, she is relegated to becoming their servant and housemaid. Big Cinderella vibes.

One night, she sneaks out and attends the Bridgerton's masquerade ball. She meets Benedict, dances with him, flees at midnight, and then Benedict spends the next couple of years trying to track her down after swearing that he will marry her.

As of season 3 episode 4, none of those new characters have been introduced just yet... or have they? Have they actually been in front of our eyes the whole time?

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Lady Cowper's first name has not yet been revealed in the TV series, but fans have discovered an Instagram post from Bridgerton wig artist @a_hairy_business in which her first name is revealed to be... Araminta.

Alongside photos of the incredible wig work done for the series, the caption reads: "Fun fact - Lady Cowper’s first name is Araminta!" Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also confirmed her character's first name in the comments. (An Instagram post from 2021 also teased her name was Araminta.)

As a result, fans are now theorising that Sophie's introduction is imminent, and that it might have been changed considerably from what happens in the books in order to fit the TV show's narrative. As we've seen so far, Bridgerton is not afraid of deviating from the original books...

So, could Lady Cowper actually be Sophie's step-mother Araminta? Could Sophie be working as a maid in the Cowper's house?

If Lady Cowper is in fact the Araminta in question, as fans have theorised, that could potentially mean that Cressida is either Sophie's step-sister, or someone in the Cowper household that Cressida may have grown up alongside.

As far as we've seen, Cressida does not have any sisters which could suggest her character has been renamed and packaged up as a new combined version of Posy and Rosamund from the books.

An increase in focus on the Cowpers this season, alongside more glimpses into their home, certainly suggests that they're about to play an even bigger part in the future of the show. We know that Cressida will claim Lady Whistledown's identity in season 3 based on the trailer for part 2, but could all the additional screen time also result in the introduction of Sophie Beckett?

Of course, it's all just speculation for now as fans are desperate to uncover hints about who season 4 will be about. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out in the final four episodes...

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Filming locations used in Buying London

All Of Buying London's Filming Locations

Buying London season one came out in May 2024

Will There Be A Buying London Season 2?

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Quit Acting

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery

Why Did Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Have Foetal Surgery?

Nicola Coughlan had no idea Luke Newton 'improvised' viral Colin detail in carriage scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Had No Idea Luke Newton 'Improvised' Colin Detail In Carriage Scene
Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Ex Contestants Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island

Get to know Buying London star Rasa

Who Is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Get To Know The 'Buying London' Agent

There's talk of Emily in Paris season 5 already

Emily In Paris Creator May Have Accidentally Confirmed Season 5

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits