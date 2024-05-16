Who Does Cressida Cowper Marry In Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton? Here's who her husband is in the books. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Cressida Cowper is back on the marriage mart in Bridgerton season 3 – but who does she marry in the books?

With Bridgerton season 3 now finally on our screens, all eyes are on Penelope Featherington as she takes to the marriage mart for the third year in order to take a husband once and for all. (Little does she know, her husband has been right in front of her eyes all along. Shout out to Colin!)

In season 3, Cressida Cowper (played by Jessica Madsen) is also still yet to secure a match on the marriage mart. In previous seasons, Cressida has had failed connections with Prince Friedrich and Jack Featherington, and in season 3, she takes an interest in Lord Debling. Unfortunately for her, he has taken an interest in Penelope.

With Cressida now in the fold with new bestie Eloise and taking on a more prominent role in season 3, viewers can't help but wonder if and who she eventually marries. So, if you want all the Cressida spoilers from Julia Quinn's novels, today's your lucky day.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 and the books!

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton?

Cressida Cowper's husband in the show might be different to the one in the books. Picture: Netflix

Cressida Cowper's husband: Who does she marry in the Bridgerton books?

While she appears to be on a similar trajectory, Cressida's story in the books is slightly different to what we've seen in the Netflix series so far. In part, that is due to the change in the order that the Bridgerton love stories are being told on-screen.

In the books, Cressida Cowper ends up marrying a nobleman named Lord Twombley. Her marriage takes place in 'An Offer From A Gentleman', which is the third book in the series, taking place before Colin and Penelope's love story.

Cressida's book husband, Lord Twombley, actually dies before the events of the 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton' novel (a.k.a. Book 4), and Cressida ends up as a widow who is struggling for money.

Does Cressida Cowper marry Lord Debling? Picture: Netflix

Does Cressida Cowper end up with Lord Debling?

In season 3 of the Netflix show, which is based on Book 4, Cressida is still unmarried with no clear suitors. If she can't find a match, the decision will be made for her and taken completely out of her hands.

Lord Debling, who Cressida pursues in season 3, does not exist in the book series either. He was actually made up for the show.

With four episodes of season 3 still left to come, it's possible that Cressida and Lord Debling may have a future. It's also possible that Cressida may end up marrying Lord Twombley in Part 2, or maybe even season 4.

And with the confirmation that queer romances are on the way to the Ton, fans have also started to speculate that Cressida may find an unexpected romance with another woman.

We'll have to wait and see how the show approaches Cressida's marriage, and whether or not they deviate from her book narrative.

