Elite Season 8 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

25 July 2024

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix
What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Elite season 8 will be released on Netflix on July 26th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

For one last time, we're about to return to Las Encinas for the final season of Elite season 8. But what time does it come out on Netflix?

The synopsis for the final season of the Netflix high school drama reads: "The arrival of siblings Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, leaders of the Las Encinas alumni association, shakes the school's foundations."

Speaking of alumni, Mina El Hammani will also be returning as Nadia Shanaa. And there'll be plenty of explosive plot twists and call backs to the earlier seasons as we finally say goodbye to our fave messy Spanish teens.

Elite season 8 will be released on Netflix worldwide on July 26th at midnight PT. This means that all of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix?

Mina El Hammani returns as Nadia in Elite season 8
Mina El Hammani returns as Nadia in Elite season 8. Picture: Netflix

Elite season 8 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Elite season 8 will be released on Thursday July 26th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the Elite season 8 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch the first Elite season 8 trailer

How many episodes are in Elite season 8?

There will be 8 episodes in Elite season 8, bringing the total number of episodes for the entire series to 64.

The episode titles have not yet been released. The length of each episode will likely be similar to previous episodes.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

