House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

How to watch every episode of House of the Dragon season 2 as soon as they come out in the US, UK and beyond.

House of the Dragon is officially back but what time does season 2 come out and how can you watch each of the episodes?

As soon as the House of the Dragon season 1 finale aired in 2022, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. In the last episode, Alicent's son Aemond kills Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and it becomes evident that the fight for the iron throne will be far from simple. Who will ultimately take the crown though? Will Aegon stay king or will Rhaneyra become queen?

Now, House of the Dragon season 2 is here to give us some answers. Season 2, episode 1 officially comes out on Sunday June 16th in the US but what time does it drop, and when and where can you watch the season in the UK and beyond?

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 come out?

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Just like season 1, episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 will come out weekly on HBO on Sundays in the US and you can also stream them directly from the Max app. The episodes will also be made available at the same time in countries where the Max app is available.

This means each new episode of House of the Dragon will be released at 18:00 P.M. PT and 21:00 PM. ET in the US.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 will be released on Sunday, 16th June at 18:00 P.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 18:00 PM (Sunday 16th June)

United States (ET) - 21:00 PM (Sunday 16th June)

Canada - 18:00 PM (Toronto), 21:00 PM (Vancouver) (Sunday 16th June)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 22:00 PM (Sunday 16th June)

United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 3:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 13:00 PM

How do I watch House of the Dragon in the UK?

If you are in the UK, you can only watch the episodes via Sky Atlantic but episodes are released at the same time they come out in the US. You will be able to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episodes at 2:00 AM when they air in the US.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 will be released on Monday, 17th June at 02:00 A.M. in the UK.

How do I watch House of the Dragon in the UK? Picture: HBO

When does the next episode of House of the Dragon come out?

The first episode of House of the Dragon season 2 drops on Sunday 16th June. Then, fans will have to wait weekly for each episode. The final episode of season 2 will air on 4th August. Titles for each episode are currently yet to be announced.

Here's the full list of episodes alongside their release dates:

Episode 1: A Son for a Son – 16th June

Episode 2: TBA – 23rd June

Episode 3: TBA – 30th June

Episode 4: TBA – 7th July

Episode 5: TBA – 14th July

Episode 6: TBA – 21st July

Episode 7: TBA – 28th July

Episode 8: TBA – 4th August

When does the next episode of House of the Dragon come out? Picture: HBO

House of the Dragon season 2 plot: What happens?

As the trailers tease, House of the Dragon season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. Rhaenyra is forced to reckon with the death of her son all while trying to assert that she's the true queen of Westeros. Meanwhile, Alicent appears to be doing everything she can to make sure that her son Aegon remains king.

Tune in each week on HBO, Max or Sky Atlantic to find out how it all unfolds.

