Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

12 June 2025, 20:55

Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa
Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at Megan Forte Clarke before Love Island 2025 including pictures of her from the panto she's mentioned.

Love Island 2025 is in full swing and among this year's cast of hopeful singles is brunette beauty Megan Forte Clarke, not to be confused with blonde beauty Megan Moore.

Megan F hails from Dublin, Ireland but has most recently spent time in the UK studying musical theatre in Brighton (Yes, she does know Harriett Blackmore). The 24-year-old actress hasn't shied away from her roots on the stage and has even opened up to the guy she's coupled up with, Tommy Bradley, about a recent pantomime she was in.

We all know with Love Island viewers it's just a matter of time before they unearth photos of the cast from before their time in the villa. And, with Megan talking about her acting career, fans have been eager to familiarise themselves with it.

So, here's a look at Megan before Love Island 2025.

Megan Forte Clarke is set for Love Island 2025
Megan Forte Clarke is on Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

First, let's take a look at Megan's time in panto. Speaking to Tommy in the villa, she explained: "I did like a panto at Christmas and stuff... I was one of the ugly sisters in Cinderella.

"But they were like boujee ugly sisters like so I got away with it. They were like The Kardashian ugly sisters."

And she wasn't lying, as seen on The Roses Instagram accompanying a headshot of her in costume, Megan's character is described as "always polished and perfectly put together".

During her time in the panto, Megan also shared several TikToks backstage with the cast which have accumulatively amassed 143.5K views.

And her TikTok page features even more gems including a flawless rendition of Six the Musical's 'Don't Lose Ur Head', which is made even better with her Irish accent.

One user commented: "We need more musicals with Irish characters, hearing a big dub accent live on stage would be fantastic."

The stage-loving girl has also shared some photos of her from last summer which are unrecognisable in comparison to the glam girl we see in the villa.

Dressed up for the stage show Percy Jackson with her hair scrapped back into a baseball cap, she looks like a completely different person.

Megan shared photos from when she was in Percy Jackson in June 2024
Megan shared photos from when she was in Percy Jackson in June 2024. Picture: Instagram
Megan's oldest Instagram photo
Megan's oldest Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

And lucky for nosy fans, Megan doesn't seem to be the sort of person that deletes or archives her posts. This means there are pictures from years ago that are public on Instagram.

In her oldest Insta post, the Dublin gal can be seen sporting a grungy look with dark purple lipstick. Bare in mind this was circa 2015 which means she would have only been 14 years old!

Of course, one major change in Megan's appearance is the scar that she now has on her forehead which she revealed she got after falling down a flight of stairs.

Ahead of her Love Island stint, she said: "I love to lie on a night out. People believe anything. I cracked my head open falling down some stairs, so I've got a bit of a Harry Potter scar.

"I tell boys I went swimming with sharks."

