The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

7 March 2025, 16:53 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 17:04

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news. Picture: Prime Video

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out? Here's all the details about the third season we know so far...

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are all returning to Cousins Beach for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. However, Prime Video have announced that it will be the show's final season.

Back in 2023, Prime confirmed that another series of The Summer I Turned Pretty was in the works. The hit TV show was originally scheduled to return in 2024. However, there were multiple production delays due to the WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. After months of delays, we now we have an official release date.

Just like the books, season 3 will follow the messy love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah and adapt the plot of the final The Summer I Turned Pretty book: We'll Always Have Summer. Here's what we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 so far, including release date, plot spoilers, cast details and more.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 announcement

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?

In May 2024, The Summer I Turned Pretty's official social media account revealed that filming on season 3 had finally begun. They said: "we’re officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way. see you in Cousins in 2025."

Fast forward to now and we finally heave a release month. On March 7th, The Summer I Turned Pretty's X account tweeted: "Summer is just a season away. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres this July".

They also unveiled the first season 3 poster of Belly which confirms that season 3 will be the show's final season.

The poster also features the title of the final book the series is based on: We'll Always Have Summer.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?
When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out? Picture: Prime Video

Who will be inThe Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast?

Full cast details for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 are yet to be revealed. However, based on the plot of the books, it seems likely that all the show's major characters will be back for more.

  • Lola Tung as Belly
  • Jackie Chung as Laurel
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad
  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
  • Rain Spencer as Taylor
  • Sean Kaufman as Steven
  • David Iacono as Cam
  • Elsie Fisher as Skye
  • Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

It's currently clear if the show will introduce new characters or not.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with?

Like seasons 1 and 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be based on the books. The third book, We'll Always Have Summer, is the final instalment of the series and has plenty of material for the show to adapt. The book wraps up Belly's storyline, with plenty more drama when it comes to her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah.

It also takes place over multiple years so fans thought that Jenny Han mights split the events of the book over two seasons. However, it's now been confirmed that season 3 is the show's final season. In other words, the show will likely end how the books end.

For the sake of fans who don't want to see book spoilers, we won't go into detail here. But if you do want spoilers, and want to know what happens in the third book and who Belly ends up with, then you can read about it here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with? Picture: Prime Video

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 trailer?

There's not yet a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 just yet! We'll update this page with any teasers and trailers as soon as they're released.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will Trisha Paytas be on Euphoria season 3?

Trisha Paytas fans are convinced she's joining Euphoria season 3

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island's Grace and Luca reveal new relationship status in viral TikTok

Love Island's Grace and Luca tease new relationship status in viral TikTok

Love Island

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Olivia addresses the Grace screenshots for the first time

Love Island's Olivia addresses controversial Grace screenshots for the first time

Love Island

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

MAFS' Rhi and Jeff dated before getting married on the show

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff's previous relationship revealed

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

Luca addresses those Ronnie comments

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

Love Island

Here's the real reason why MAFS Australia's Eliot quit the show

MAFS Australia's Eliot explains real reason why he quit marriage to Lauren

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits