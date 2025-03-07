The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news. Picture: Prime Video

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out? Here's all the details about the third season we know so far...

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are all returning to Cousins Beach for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. However, Prime Video have announced that it will be the show's final season.

Back in 2023, Prime confirmed that another series of The Summer I Turned Pretty was in the works. The hit TV show was originally scheduled to return in 2024. However, there were multiple production delays due to the WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. After months of delays, we now we have an official release date.

Just like the books, season 3 will follow the messy love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah and adapt the plot of the final The Summer I Turned Pretty book: We'll Always Have Summer. Here's what we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 so far, including release date, plot spoilers, cast details and more.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 announcement

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?

In May 2024, The Summer I Turned Pretty's official social media account revealed that filming on season 3 had finally begun. They said: "we’re officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way. see you in Cousins in 2025."

Fast forward to now and we finally heave a release month. On March 7th, The Summer I Turned Pretty's X account tweeted: "Summer is just a season away. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres this July".

They also unveiled the first season 3 poster of Belly which confirms that season 3 will be the show's final season.

The poster also features the title of the final book the series is based on: We'll Always Have Summer.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out? Picture: Prime Video

Who will be inThe Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast?

Full cast details for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 are yet to be revealed. However, based on the plot of the books, it seems likely that all the show's major characters will be back for more.

Lola Tung as Belly

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Sean Kaufman as Steven

David Iacono as Cam

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

It's currently clear if the show will introduce new characters or not.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with?

Like seasons 1 and 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be based on the books. The third book, We'll Always Have Summer, is the final instalment of the series and has plenty of material for the show to adapt. The book wraps up Belly's storyline, with plenty more drama when it comes to her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah.

It also takes place over multiple years so fans thought that Jenny Han mights split the events of the book over two seasons. However, it's now been confirmed that season 3 is the show's final season. In other words, the show will likely end how the books end.

For the sake of fans who don't want to see book spoilers, we won't go into detail here. But if you do want spoilers, and want to know what happens in the third book and who Belly ends up with, then you can read about it here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with? Picture: Prime Video

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 trailer?

There's not yet a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 just yet! We'll update this page with any teasers and trailers as soon as they're released.

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.