What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity? Here’s everything we know about where she's from.

Shakira Khan was left in a pretty tough situation just hours after entering the Love Island 2025 villa when her chosen partner, Ben Holbrough, was stolen by American bombshell Toni Laites.

Thankfully for Shakira - after being given 24 hours to search for a new connection - found a new match with Harry Cooksley (even if it was to the detriment of Sophie Lee).

At 22 years old, Shakira is the youngest female contestant to join the lineup of Love Island 2025 and based on her Instagram, she certainly seems like the adventurous type.

Outside of the show she works in marketing as a day job, but she’s also a bit of a jet setter as she spends a considerable chunk of time travelling the world as a model and influencer.

But what is Shakira’s ethnicity? Here’s everything we know about her ancestry...

Shakira coupled up with Harry. Picture: ITV

What is Shakira's ethnicity?

Shakira is from Burnley, Lancashire but hasn’t openly spoken about her ethnicity since joining the show. However, some fans seem to think that the 22 year old might have a south Asian background.

A number of viewers have actually applauded the Love Islander casting team for having "south Asian representation" on the show.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “She’s beautiful and it’s great to have more racial representation, I just wish the cast wasn’t so full of influencers anymore.”

Another said: “2 Asians?? Woohooo 💃”

While one added: “South Asian representation???”

Meanwhile, in the Instagram bio for what appears to Shakira's brother, he has the flag for Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UK in it.

This would line up with the fact that 'Khan' as surname "is the most commonly-observed ancestry found in people with the surname Khan is Northern Indian & Pakistani", according to ancestry site 23&Me.

Shakira was given 24 hours to find a new connection. Picture: ITV

Heading into the villa, Shakira said that she’s looking for a man with charm. She said wanted: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

The star said she’s had a “busy love life” but is yet to come across the one and so is hopeful that her luck will change in the villa.

She continued: “They’re all frogs. It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."

