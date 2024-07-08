Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

8 July 2024, 15:16

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over
Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over. Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Rhaenys dead in House of the Dragon? We may not have seen the last of Rhaenys.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 has left fans shouting at their TVs begging for Rhaenys to be alive...is she though?

It's hard to imagine House of the Dragon without Rhaenys. Ever since season 1, she's been a fan favourite character. People can't get enough of Eve Best's portrayal of the Queen Who Never Was and season 2 sees Rhaenys take on an even bigger role. Not only does she act as a great advisor to Rhaenyra but she also volunteers to fight in The Battle of Rook's Rest.

The battle is as tense and dramatic as you'd expect and it involves Rhaenys going head to head with Aegon and Aemond. So what actually happens to Rhaenys? Here's her fate in the books explained and what Eve Best has said about it.

WARNING: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SPOILERS

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'

In 'The Red Dragon and the Gold', Rhaenys heads to battle with her dragon Meleys where they fight Aegon and Sunfyre and it becomes clear that Aegon is no match for them. However, Aemond and Vaghar then show up. While Rhaenys and Meleys put up a good fight, the episode ends with Vhagar biting Meleys' neck. Meleys and Rhaenys then fall to the ground.

And for anyone hoping that Rhaenys made it out alive, unfortunately both she and Meleys crash to their deaths just like they do in the books. Speaking to Variety, Eve Best explained that Rhaenys sacrificed herself: "The choice to go, that second return to plunge in with Vhagar — that’s an absolute kamikaze mission. "

Rhaenys and Alyn in House of the Dragon
Rhaenys and Alyn in House of the Dragon. Picture: HBO

However, that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Rhaenys. When asked if she may return to the show like Milly Alcock has, Eve said: "I’d love her to. I think she should haunt [Corlys] like crazy. She should pop up everywhere he goes, giving him all kinds of advice and a piece of her mind. We’ll see. Who knows?" Interesting...

In the episode, we also learn that Rhaenys knows about Corlys' illegitimate children and she even encourages him to make things right with them and acknowledge them as his heirs. Discussing that moment, Eve said: "That’s a classic example of her yet again putting aside her personal grief and her feelings."

She ended by saying: "I think inside, she’s broken and devastated. But always doing the right thing. Never letting anybody, apart from Meleys, see her insides."

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Uma has reportedly left the villa after shock dumping

Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off

Love Island Bosses Left A Key Moment Out Of Movie Night

Love Island

Did Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books

Does Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books
One islander has reportedly walked out of the villa

Love Island Fan Favourite Quits The Show After Dramatic Dumping

Love Island

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Ellie Jackson joined Love Island in Casa Amor

Who Is Ellie Jackson From Love Island? 4 Facts You Need To Know

Love Island

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acoylte

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acolyte

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests
Blade is a new Love Island boy

Who Is Love Island's Blade? Age, Height, Job And More

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits