Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

Is Rhaenys dead in House of the Dragon? We may not have seen the last of Rhaenys.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 has left fans shouting at their TVs begging for Rhaenys to be alive...is she though?

It's hard to imagine House of the Dragon without Rhaenys. Ever since season 1, she's been a fan favourite character. People can't get enough of Eve Best's portrayal of the Queen Who Never Was and season 2 sees Rhaenys take on an even bigger role. Not only does she act as a great advisor to Rhaenyra but she also volunteers to fight in The Battle of Rook's Rest.

The battle is as tense and dramatic as you'd expect and it involves Rhaenys going head to head with Aegon and Aemond. So what actually happens to Rhaenys? Here's her fate in the books explained and what Eve Best has said about it.

WARNING: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SPOILERS

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'

In 'The Red Dragon and the Gold', Rhaenys heads to battle with her dragon Meleys where they fight Aegon and Sunfyre and it becomes clear that Aegon is no match for them. However, Aemond and Vaghar then show up. While Rhaenys and Meleys put up a good fight, the episode ends with Vhagar biting Meleys' neck. Meleys and Rhaenys then fall to the ground.

And for anyone hoping that Rhaenys made it out alive, unfortunately both she and Meleys crash to their deaths just like they do in the books. Speaking to Variety, Eve Best explained that Rhaenys sacrificed herself: "The choice to go, that second return to plunge in with Vhagar — that’s an absolute kamikaze mission. "

Rhaenys and Alyn in House of the Dragon. Picture: HBO

However, that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Rhaenys. When asked if she may return to the show like Milly Alcock has, Eve said: "I’d love her to. I think she should haunt [Corlys] like crazy. She should pop up everywhere he goes, giving him all kinds of advice and a piece of her mind. We’ll see. Who knows?" Interesting...

In the episode, we also learn that Rhaenys knows about Corlys' illegitimate children and she even encourages him to make things right with them and acknowledge them as his heirs. Discussing that moment, Eve said: "That’s a classic example of her yet again putting aside her personal grief and her feelings."

She ended by saying: "I think inside, she’s broken and devastated. But always doing the right thing. Never letting anybody, apart from Meleys, see her insides."

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.