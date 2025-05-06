The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

6 May 2025, 15:19

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script
The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"You can just tell when a girl hasn’t kissed a girl before. You can just feel it."

The Last of Us actress Isabela Merced has opened up about filming Ellie and Dina's first sex scene with Bella Ramsey.

Fans of The Last of Us have been waiting all season song for Ellie and Dina to take their relationship to the next level. After sharing a kiss in the first episode, the pair went back to being just friends. However, it was clear that they felt more for each other and fans were desperate for them to act on their feelings like they do in the video games.

In episode 4, Ellie gets bitten by a clicker and Dina prepares to shoot her not knowing that she's immune. When Ellie doesn't turn, Dina confesses that she's pregnant and then kisses Ellie and the pair get intimate for the first time. The next day, Ellie and Dina talk candidly about their experiences being queer and their feelings for each other.

Now, Isabela, who plays Dina, has revealed that she and Bella made changes to the scene from the script.

Isabela Merced opens up about Ellie and Dina’s relationship

Speaking to Variety about the sex scene, Isabela said: "We worked a lot with an intimacy coordinator...I think what we wanted to make sure was that more than anything there was some sort of consent in the scene, because they’re obviously both in very vulnerable positions. So we were very detailed about that scene."

Isabela then explained: "We all had ideas, right? Because we wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be emotional and charged, but also smart and show their relationship and how it’s going to change now that this barrier has been broken."

As for what she added to the scene, Isabela said: "Specifically, I wanted Dina to be the one to unzip her own pants, take Ellie’s hand and actively guide it down her body. Even though Ellie is technically the one on top, I think it’s showing they both have agency in this decision to take it to the next step."

Isabela ended by saying: "I think it was beautiful. And I think, yeah, we made some really wise decisions there."

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced as Ellie and Dina in The Last of Us season 2
Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced as Ellie and Dina in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: HBO

Discussing how Ellie and Dina bond the next day, Isabela said: "They finally have the truth out there. And when you do finally confess that, it’s like your heart just opens up, and there’s this sweetness. Especially with women, once we’re comfortable with each other, it’s like we don’t have any fear with that expression of love."

Isabela continued: "I think everything felt so tender that day, even when we were shooting it, Bella and I were just so comfortable with each other. And also, we both have experience in queer relationships, you can just tell when a girl hasn’t kissed a girl before. You can just feel it.

"Both of us were already fine and comfortable, and so we could really explore. We added some kisses that weren’t in the original script. We added some moments that weren’t there based off of our comfortability with each other."

