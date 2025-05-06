MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

6 May 2025, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation
MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie responded to speculation that she was pregnant during Final Vows.

As Lily Allen sings, it's hard out here! Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie Marinos has felt the need to address speculation that she was pregnant during her Final Vows to Dave Hand.

Stood in a beautiful white gown, Jamie took to the leap to stay committed to Dave outside of the experiment. "I deserved to be loved, Dave, and I just don't know whether I'm willing to wait to see if you can get there too.

"But I also know I'm not ready to walk away from this or from you, and my heart tells me I'm not ready to let go of you and everything we've built together," she declared.

Following viewers searching if she was pregnant when her Final Vows aired in Australia, Jamie has opened up about how she was really feeling on that day.

Jamie and Dave at their Final Vows
Jamie and Dave at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Jamie revealed to Yahoo! that she was actually really sick during her Final Vows. "I had a really bad temperature and I was trying not to pass out during my Final Vows. So on top of looking pregnant, I was really sick," she shared.

The MAFS Australia bride added: "Looking pregnant was not on my bingo card for that Final Vows, but I can assure you I wasn’t." So there you have it, of course she was not pregnant.

She added that, due to her illness, the night of Final Vows was "not romantic at all", as she said she was ready to "ready to drop dead" in the duck pond.

"We didn't get to go home and get a ticket to pound town. We literally got to the apartment, I passed out next to Dave, I had a fever all night, and he just had to watch me rot in the bed," she explained. “I was so f---ing sick.”

Jamie and Dave at Final Vows
Jamie and Dave at Final Vows. Picture: Nine
Jamie heading to Final Vows
Jamie heading to Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jamie said her and Dave's Final Vow were left "open-ended".

She explained: "Dave loves ﻿his dog, I have a phobia of dogs, so we spoke about maybe moving into a bigger space where the dog wouldn't be in the bedroom or incorporating dates by the beach where the dog could come.

"But it was sp good to have discussions about what a life together, actually dating and not on MAFS, would be like."

Jamie added: "Very keen to see how our lives mesh on the outside, 100 per cent."

