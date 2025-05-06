Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game

When does Squid Game season 3 come out? New teaser trailer revealed devastating twist. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Gi-hun die? Is Player 246 alive? Does Jun-hee give birth to her baby? Does Jun-ho finally find the island?

The final season of Squid Game is almost upon us! Yep, Squid Game season 3's first trailer just dropped and it's not looking good for the remaining players.

Squid Game season 3 picks up immediately after the events of season 2's finale episode. After an intense shoot out with the guards, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is seemingly captured by the Front Man but the new trailer confirms that he's soon thrown back into the games.

The teaser shows Gi-hun being brought back into the dorm room in a coffin but it doesn't look like he's dead. The next shot shows him waking up but seeing as his head is on a pillow, these are likely different scenes. The games then continue... with an absolutely devastating twist.

Watch the first Squid Game season 3 trailer

At the end of season 2, one of the remaining three games is revealed with the inclusion of the giant Chul-su doll and in the new trailer, we get the first glimpse at another game.

This one involves a deadly maze and a giant 'gumball' machine filled with red and blue balls.

Viewers are then hit with a devastating twist as the game sees the remaining players – including mother and son Geum-ja (Player 149) and Yong-sik (Player 007) – ending up on different teams, with half being given keys and half being given knives.

On top of that, it sounds like Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth during the games as a baby's cry can be heard right at the end of the trailer.

Mother and son Geum-ja and Yong-sik end up on different teams in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, it looks like Jun-ho manages to locate the island and infiltrate the Front Man's quarters. The games appear to reach the final rounds as new VIPs are introduced. And pink guard No-eul appears to be hatching some kind of escape plan.

For those viewers who are convinced that Player 246 is still alive after being shot during the shoot out... you might be in luck. The trailer teases a guard holding a scanner behind the ear of one of the players – and it definitely looks like Player 246.

Is Player 246 still alive in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

When does Squid Game season 3 come out?

Fans don't have to wait long at all for the final episodes of Squid Game as season 3 will be released on Thursday, June 27th.

It's not yet been revealed just how many episodes will be included in season 3. Creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed that seasons and 2 and 3 were originally one long season before he split them into two parts.

Speaking to Variety, Hwang explained: "I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season.

Season 2 consisted of seven episodes which means, per Hwang's comments, that season 3 will definitely include more than three episodes. But we'll have to wait for confirmation on the exact amount.

