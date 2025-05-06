Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game
6 May 2025, 12:36
Does Gi-hun die? Is Player 246 alive? Does Jun-hee give birth to her baby? Does Jun-ho finally find the island?
Listen to this article
The final season of Squid Game is almost upon us! Yep, Squid Game season 3's first trailer just dropped and it's not looking good for the remaining players.
Squid Game season 3 picks up immediately after the events of season 2's finale episode. After an intense shoot out with the guards, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is seemingly captured by the Front Man but the new trailer confirms that he's soon thrown back into the games.
The teaser shows Gi-hun being brought back into the dorm room in a coffin but it doesn't look like he's dead. The next shot shows him waking up but seeing as his head is on a pillow, these are likely different scenes. The games then continue... with an absolutely devastating twist.
- Read more: Squid Game's Thanos actor breaks silence on the backlash to his casting
- Read more: Squid Game's Park Sung-hoon says he "feels relief" over incredible reaction to trans character
Watch the first Squid Game season 3 trailer
At the end of season 2, one of the remaining three games is revealed with the inclusion of the giant Chul-su doll and in the new trailer, we get the first glimpse at another game.
This one involves a deadly maze and a giant 'gumball' machine filled with red and blue balls.
Viewers are then hit with a devastating twist as the game sees the remaining players – including mother and son Geum-ja (Player 149) and Yong-sik (Player 007) – ending up on different teams, with half being given keys and half being given knives.
On top of that, it sounds like Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth during the games as a baby's cry can be heard right at the end of the trailer.
Elsewhere, it looks like Jun-ho manages to locate the island and infiltrate the Front Man's quarters. The games appear to reach the final rounds as new VIPs are introduced. And pink guard No-eul appears to be hatching some kind of escape plan.
For those viewers who are convinced that Player 246 is still alive after being shot during the shoot out... you might be in luck. The trailer teases a guard holding a scanner behind the ear of one of the players – and it definitely looks like Player 246.
When does Squid Game season 3 come out?
Fans don't have to wait long at all for the final episodes of Squid Game as season 3 will be released on Thursday, June 27th.
It's not yet been revealed just how many episodes will be included in season 3. Creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed that seasons and 2 and 3 were originally one long season before he split them into two parts.
Speaking to Variety, Hwang explained: "I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season.
Season 2 consisted of seven episodes which means, per Hwang's comments, that season 3 will definitely include more than three episodes. But we'll have to wait for confirmation on the exact amount.
Read more about Squid Game here:
- Squid Game creator explains why show is ending with season 3
- Who survived Squid Game season 2? Every character still alive and who died
- Who is 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained
- Squid Game prize money converted from Won to USD: How much is 45.6 billion won?
- Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character
WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2
Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us