The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

How to watch every episode of The Last of Us season 2 as soon as they come out in the US, UK and beyond.

The Last of Us is finally back but what time does season 2 episode 1 come out and how can you watch the episodes?

After the first season of The Last of Us became a critical and commercial sensation, fans have been desperate to see how HBO will adapt the rest of the story. The Last of Us Part II is widely considered to be one of the most dramatic sequels in video game history and it introduces multiple new iconic characters (and villains) to the franchise.

Now, The Last of Us season 2 is here and it's coming out on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. So what time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 come out and when can you watch the rest of the episodes?

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 come out?

Watch the latest teaser for The Last of Us season 2

The Last of US season 2 episode 1 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Just like season 1, episodes of The Last of Us season 2 will come out weekly on HBO on Sundays in the US and you can also stream them directly from the Max app. The episodes will also be made available at the same time in countries where the Max app is available.

This means each new episode of The Last of Us will be released at 18:00 P.M. PT and 21:00 PM. ET in the US.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 will be released on Sunday April 13th at 18:00 P.M. PT

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 18:00 PM (Sunday April 13th)

United States (ET) - 21:00 PM (Sunday April 13th)

Canada (Toronto) - 18:00 PM (Sunday April 13th)

Canada (Vancouver) - 21:00 PM (Sunday April 13th)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 22:00 PM (Sunday April 13th)

United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Europe (Central European Time) - 3:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM (Monday April 14th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Singapore - 9:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Australia (Perth) - 9:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Australia (Sydney) - 11:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM (Monday April 14th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 13:00 PM (Monday April 14th)

How do I watch The Last of Us in the UK?

If you are in the UK, you can only watch episodes of The Last of Us season 2 via Sky Atlantic. They are released at the same time they come out in the US so this works out as 2:00 AM (BST) in the Uk.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 will be released on Monday April 14th at 2:00 AM in the UK.

When does the next episode of The Last of Us come out? Picture: Alamy

When does the next episode of The Last of Us come out?

The second episode of The Last of Us season 2 drops on Sunday April 20th. Then, fans will have to wait weekly for the rest of the episodes. The final episode of season 2 will air on May 25th. Titles for each episode are yet to be announced.

Here's the full list of episodes alongside their release dates:

Episode 1: 'Future Days' - April 13th

Episode 2: TBC - April 20th

Episode 3: TBC - April 27th

Episode 4: TBC - May 4th

Episode 5: TBC - May 11th

Episode 6: TBC - May 18th

Episode 7: TBC - May 25th

The Last of Us season 2 is set five years after season 1 ends and, just like the first series, the plot is based directly on the game that inspired it with Ellie and Joel meeting many new characters.

Tune in each week on HBO, Max or Sky Atlantic to find out how it all unfolds.

