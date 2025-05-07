When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online

Will Thunderbolts be on Disney, Netflix or Prime Video? Here's when, where and how you can watch the Marvel film.

Thunderbolts* is finally out in cinemas and being heralded as the best MCU film in years but when can you stream it?

Thunderbolts* is the final film in Marvel Five and it's received rave reviews. People can't get enough of seeing Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Alexei (David Harbour) and Ava (Hannah John-Karmen) team up and take on the Void. Not only that but we finally know that the asterisk in the film's title stands for The New Avengers.

With an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderbolts* is also the highest rated Marvel film on the review platform since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and it's already one of the Top 10 highest grossing films of 2025.

When is Thunderbolts* coming to streaming though? And is it coming to Disney+, Netflix or Prime? Here's all the details we know so far about Thunderbolts*' streaming release date and where/how you can watch it online.

Where to watch Thunderbolts online? Is Thunderbolts on streaming?

When will Thunderbolts be on Disney+?

Given that Thunderbolts* is a Marvel/Disney film, it will be added to Disney+ when it comes to streaming. For the time being, Disney+ are yet to announce an official Thunderbolts* streaming date but Disney tend to add their movies to Disney+ between three and four months after their films debut in cinemas.

For example, Moana 2 debuted in cinemas on November 27th 2024 and was added to Disney+ on March 12th 2025. Meanwhile, the Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World came out in cinemas on February 11th 2025 and is expected to be added to Disney+ either this month or in June.

The exact Thunderbolts* streaming date will likely depend on how long Thunderbolts* shows in cinemas.

Is Thunderbolts coming to Netflix?

As a Marvel/Disney film, it's unlikely that Thunderbolts* will be added to Netflix anytime soon. Disney tend to keep their own content solely on Disney+. In other words, if you want to watch Thunderbolts* online, we would advise setting up a Disney+ account in time for the streaming release.

Is Thunderbolts coming to Prime Video or VOD?

While there are no plans to include Thunderbolts* in Prime Video's subscription service, the film will become available to rent and purchase via VOD (Video On Demand) on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV or Google Play Movies.

As it stands, the VOD release date for is yet to be confirmed but they usually come around a month before films are added to Disney+.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon official Thunderbolts* streaming and VOD release dates are confirmed.

