When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online

7 May 2025, 13:06

When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online
When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online. Picture: Marvel / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Thunderbolts be on Disney, Netflix or Prime Video? Here's when, where and how you can watch the Marvel film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thunderbolts* is finally out in cinemas and being heralded as the best MCU film in years but when can you stream it?

Thunderbolts* is the final film in Marvel Five and it's received rave reviews. People can't get enough of seeing Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Alexei (David Harbour) and Ava (Hannah John-Karmen) team up and take on the Void. Not only that but we finally know that the asterisk in the film's title stands for The New Avengers.

With an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderbolts* is also the highest rated Marvel film on the review platform since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and it's already one of the Top 10 highest grossing films of 2025.

When is Thunderbolts* coming to streaming though? And is it coming to Disney+, Netflix or Prime? Here's all the details we know so far about Thunderbolts*' streaming release date and where/how you can watch it online.

Where to watch Thunderbolts online? Is Thunderbolts on streaming?

Watch the final Thunderbolts trailer

When will Thunderbolts be on Disney+?

Given that Thunderbolts* is a Marvel/Disney film, it will be added to Disney+ when it comes to streaming. For the time being, Disney+ are yet to announce an official Thunderbolts* streaming date but Disney tend to add their movies to Disney+ between three and four months after their films debut in cinemas.

For example, Moana 2 debuted in cinemas on November 27th 2024 and was added to Disney+ on March 12th 2025. Meanwhile, the Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World came out in cinemas on February 11th 2025 and is expected to be added to Disney+ either this month or in June.

The exact Thunderbolts* streaming date will likely depend on how long Thunderbolts* shows in cinemas.

Is Thunderbolts coming to Netflix?

As a Marvel/Disney film, it's unlikely that Thunderbolts* will be added to Netflix anytime soon. Disney tend to keep their own content solely on Disney+. In other words, if you want to watch Thunderbolts* online, we would advise setting up a Disney+ account in time for the streaming release.

When will Thunderbolts be on Disney+?
When will Thunderbolts be on Disney+? Picture: Alamy/Marvel

Is Thunderbolts coming to Prime Video or VOD?

While there are no plans to include Thunderbolts* in Prime Video's subscription service, the film will become available to rent and purchase via VOD (Video On Demand) on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV or Google Play Movies.

As it stands, the VOD release date for is yet to be confirmed but they usually come around a month before films are added to Disney+.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon official Thunderbolts* streaming and VOD release dates are confirmed.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for lack of support after top surgery

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script
Is Squid Game's Player 246 alive? Fans spot detail in season 3 trailer

Is Player 246 alive in Squid Game? Season 3 trailer teases major twist

When does Squid Game season 3 come out? New teaser trailer revealed devastating twist

Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits