What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty/PA

Justin Bieber's fans have been speculating about whether his song ‘Ghost’ was written about his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and we've taken a look behind the lyrics of the track.

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber dropped his sixth album, ‘Justice’ on March 19 and fans have been loving the new bops on the project, including ‘Peaches’, ‘Anyone’ and ‘Hold On’.

One of the most talked-about tracks on ‘Justice’ has been ‘Ghost’, with many fan theories speculating about whether the lyrics were penned about Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

There have been a serious amount of tweets, going into why people think ‘Ghost’ is about his former flame, while others have argued against it.

Some fans have even been trying to continue their Jelena theories, with some wild claims that they could have rekindled their romance (such an escalation, we know).

So, what is Justin really singing about in ‘Ghost’? And is Justin back with Selena?

Let’s take a look…

'Ghost' is a fan-favourite song on Justin Bieber's 'Justice' album. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’ lyrics meaning explained

Speaking about the importance of putting his heartfelt track ‘Ghost’ on his new album, Justin revealed during an interview with a US radio station that, to him, the track is about losing someone, which can relate to what people have gone through during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as losing loved ones in other ways.

He said: “I think that a lot of people in this day and age, in this time, are losing loved ones due to this crazy virus. But there’s a lot of people who have lost people from other things and just lose people, might not be a death, but have lost people that were in their life for a season and now that person isn’t.

“So, that can feel like a loss almost like you’re grieving that person so this song is kind of like that vibe of grieving that person but still having hope in the process.”

Is Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ about Selena Gomez?

The many fan theories out there have sparked rumours that the track is about his former long-term girlfriend, who he was in an on-again-off-again relationship with for eight years.

One theory claims that the title of the track gives a nod to Selena’s 2014 track, ‘Ghost Of You’, which also alludes to missing someone after a failed relationship.

Despite JB not confirming the track was penned about his ex, it hasn’t stopped people thinking that the lyrics allude to their turbulent failed romance, with JB singing: “I miss you more than life”.

justin bieber wrote “ghost” about selena gomez you cannot prove me wrong — sarah (@voidhudsonn) March 19, 2021

listen I’m not a jelena shipper and I’m not even one to throw selena into everything involving justin bc at the end of the day they’re two separate people living two separate lives...but ghost screams selena like...SCREAMS her 😭😭😭😭 — b. (@DRUNKONSELENUR) March 18, 2021

Is Justin Bieber back with Selena Gomez?

The fan theories about Justin’s ‘Ghost’ alluding to his romance with ‘Lose You To Love Me’ songstress Selena has led people to even question if his heartfelt lyrics mean the pair are somehow involved again.

The short answer is no, as Justin is happily married to his wife, Hailey Baldwin after they tied the knot back in 2018.

He has also penned a number of tracks on ‘Justice’ about her, sharing his affection for the model.

Selena has also moved on from JB, tapping into a new musical era following the tracks she released about heartache in 2019, revealing she has healed from her past relationship with the 'Yummy' star.

Let’s take a look at the full lyrics to Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’ below.

Fans think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about Selena Gomez. Picture: PA

Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ full lyrics

[Verse 1]

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow

I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow

I know you cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

If I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (More than life)

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow (Woo)

I need more time, but time can't be borrowed

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

If I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (Yeah)

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy (Ohh)

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

[Bridge]

Woah

Na, na-na

More than life

[Outro]

So if I can't get close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

