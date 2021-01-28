Justin Bieber’s Sixth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & Everything We Know About JB6 So Far

28 January 2021, 17:16

Justin Bieber has hinted that JB6 is on its way.
Justin Bieber has hinted that JB6 is on its way. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Justin Bieber has teased his upcoming album with fans and here’s everything we know about JB6, including the release date, tracklist and collaborations.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has been working on new music for a while now and has finally teased that his sixth album is imminent!

The ‘Anyone’ star released his fifth album Changes back in February 2020 and Beliebers have been dying for some new music from the Canadian singer ever since.

The 26-year-old dropped a few singles in recent months and it’s only fuelled fans’ excitement for new bops!

So, when is Justin releasing JB6? What’s the track-list and are there any collaborations? Here’s what we know…

When will Justin Bieber release JB6?

Biebs is yet to give away the official release date for his upcoming album, however, he recently revealed that he’s ‘going over the track-list for the album’, which implies he's soon to finishing!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed some track names in Justin Bieber's 'Next Chapter' documentary.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed some track names in Justin Bieber's 'Next Chapter' documentary. Picture: YouTube

What’s the tracklist for JB6?

Fans have compiled a hypothetical tracklist for Justin’s new album, which includes his recent bop with Chance The Rapper, ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ featuring Benny Blanco and ‘Anyone’.

The made-up tracklist also names 19 other songs, which were allegedly spotted in his documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, as he decides through the tracks on a song board.

However, JB hasn’t actually confirmed them yet himself.

Who does Justin Bieber collaborate with on JB6?

Since the ‘Yummy’ star recently collaborated with Chance The Rapper and Benny Blanco, it is thought that those tracks will make it to JB6.

Justin also recently worked with fellow Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, for their track ‘Monster’, which features on Shawn’s ‘Wonder’ album.

However, it’s definitely possible the stars wrote more than one song together, so you never know, we could be hearing another Justin and Shawn collab on JB6!

The ‘Get Me’ singer has yet to reveal too much about his newest album, but we’re sure he’ll have plenty of surprises in store for his fans!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' wardrobe is something we'd all like to browse through

QUIZ: Can You Match Harry Styles’ Outfit To The Event?

Halsey re-lives her One Direction days on their ten year anniversary

Halsey Reminiscing Her One Direction Stan Days Will Always Be Iconic

Jourdan Dunn is set to make her debut appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Jourdan Dunn: Age, Job & Net Worth Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

Dani Dyer named her baby boy Santiago

The Personal Meaning Behind Dani Dyer’s Unique Baby Name

Safaa Malik decorated the playroom for her daughter and niece, Khai.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Shares Glimpse Of Baby Khai’s Disney-Themed Playroom

Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos in the middle of 2020

Halsey & Alev Aydin's Matching Tattoos Reveal They've Been Together For Ages

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?