Justin Bieber’s Sixth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & Everything We Know About JB6 So Far

Justin Bieber has hinted that JB6 is on its way. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Justin Bieber has teased his upcoming album with fans and here’s everything we know about JB6, including the release date, tracklist and collaborations.

Justin Bieber has been working on new music for a while now and has finally teased that his sixth album is imminent!

The ‘Anyone’ star released his fifth album Changes back in February 2020 and Beliebers have been dying for some new music from the Canadian singer ever since.

The 26-year-old dropped a few singles in recent months and it’s only fuelled fans’ excitement for new bops!

So, when is Justin releasing JB6? What’s the track-list and are there any collaborations? Here’s what we know…

When will Justin Bieber release JB6?

Biebs is yet to give away the official release date for his upcoming album, however, he recently revealed that he’s ‘going over the track-list for the album’, which implies he's soon to finishing!

Going over track listing for the album pic.twitter.com/AonJWG6UDv — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 26, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans noticed some track names in Justin Bieber's 'Next Chapter' documentary. Picture: YouTube

What’s the tracklist for JB6?

Fans have compiled a hypothetical tracklist for Justin’s new album, which includes his recent bop with Chance The Rapper, ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ featuring Benny Blanco and ‘Anyone’.

The made-up tracklist also names 19 other songs, which were allegedly spotted in his documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, as he decides through the tracks on a song board.

However, JB hasn’t actually confirmed them yet himself.

Who does Justin Bieber collaborate with on JB6?

Since the ‘Yummy’ star recently collaborated with Chance The Rapper and Benny Blanco, it is thought that those tracks will make it to JB6.

Justin also recently worked with fellow Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, for their track ‘Monster’, which features on Shawn’s ‘Wonder’ album.

However, it’s definitely possible the stars wrote more than one song together, so you never know, we could be hearing another Justin and Shawn collab on JB6!

The ‘Get Me’ singer has yet to reveal too much about his newest album, but we’re sure he’ll have plenty of surprises in store for his fans!

