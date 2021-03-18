Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained As He Sings About Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' lyrics explained. Picture: PA/Instagram

Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Peaches’ is already a fan-favourite and here's the meaning behind it as his lyrics give a nod to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber is dropping his sixth album, ‘Justice’ on March 19 and his new track ‘Peaches’ is one of the most highly-anticipated songs on his new project.

After performing the new bop during a Tiny Desk concert, fans have been sharing just how much they love the new track, which many think was written about his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge

The album track, which JB has also teased the music video for, is set to have features from Giveon and Daniel Caesar, and fans are super excited!

But what exactly are the ‘Peaches’ lyrics about?

Here’s what we know…

Justin Bieber alludes to his romance with Hailey in his new song 'Peaches'. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ lyrics meaning explained

Fans of Biebs are pretty certain that the new bop’s lyrics pay tribute to his wife, Hailey, as he alludes to a long-lasting romance, saying: “There's nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end.”

Let’s take a look at the full lyrics.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ lyrics:

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, sh*t

I get my weed from California, that's that sh*t

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, bada** b**ch

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

And I see you, the way I breathe you in

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I see you

There's nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

