Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan. Picture: PA/YouTube

Justin Bieber has been spotted representing Harry Styles’ slogan, ‘Treat People With Kindness’ in his music video for 'Hold On'.

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has taken inspiration from Harry Styles in his new music video, ‘Hold On’, and fans are loving it!

After dropping the seriously emotional music video for the heartfelt track, fans noticed the ‘Yummy’ star sporting a very familiar item on his jacket and were quick to get excited about it.

In the clip, Justin can be spotted wearing a ‘Treat People With Kindness’ badge on his jacket, which people will know is Haz’s famous motto in life as well as a key part of his brand.

TPWK is also the name of one of the songs by the former One Direction star, taken from his ‘Fine Line’ album after he created merchandise with the slogan for his 2017 tour.

Fans noticed the TPWK badge on Justin Bieber's jacket. Picture: YouTube/Justin Bieber

It’s safe to say fans were sent into meltdown after spotting Justin wearing the badge in his video, as two worlds we didn’t know we needed, collided!

People rushed to the comments to praise Biebs for supporting Harry’s slogan, with one writing: “Justin's pin on his jacket says "treat people with kindness" I feel some kind of happiness.”

“HE HAS A TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS PATCHHH UGHHHH KING AS HE SHOULD!!!!! @justinbieber @Harry_Styles [sic],” added another.

“Justin robbing a bank with a jacket with a treat people with kindness patch is a whole mood #HoldOn,” shared a third.

It’s not surprising that Justin has represented Harry’s positive message, as the two stars have kept things friendly over the years since Haz’s 1D days.

The artists have always spoken positively about each other so it’s definitely nice to see JB’s most recent nod to Harry as he embarks on his new music era, as hear gears up to release his sixth album, Justice!

A collaboration next would be great, too, (pretty please?).

