Justin Bieber’s ‘Hold On’ Lyrics And What He’s Really Singing About

Justin Bieber's song 'Hold On' is an emotional one. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/YouTube

Justin Bieber’s back with another new song, ‘Hold On’, and the lyrics hit us right in the feels.

By Kathryn Knight

Justin Bieber’s telling us all to hang in there with his new song ‘Hold On’, robbing a bank in the music video and hitting fans with some pretty emotional lyrics.

‘Hold On’ is the new single from his upcoming sixth album, ‘Justice’, and Bieber described it himself as “a hopeful record.”

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

But what is ‘Hold on’ by Justin Bieber about, and what are the lyrics? Here’s a debrief…

Justin Bieber's music video for 'Hold On' is just as emotional. Picture: Justin Bieber/YouTube

What is the meaning behind Bieber’s song ‘Hold On’?

In a chat with fans after the song premiered, Bieber said: “The song is just a hopeful record of just holding on, because a lot of us want to give up at times.”

He added: “There’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a lot we can’t control sometimes, but there’s always hope.”

The video is a heartbreaking one, as Bieber plays a boyfriend whose girlfriend, played by actress Christine Ko, goes through the difficult process of being diagnosed with cancer.

The medical bills begin to mount up and in an effort to pay off the debt Bieber decides to rob a bank and ends up getting shot in the car chase.

While still bleeding he continues to the hospital where his girlfriend is and collapses on the bed.

What are the lyrics to Bieber’s new song ‘Hold On’?

Here are the complete lyrics to Bieber’s song, ‘Hold On’:

You know you can call me if you need someone

I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes

(We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

You're looking for answers in a place unknown

You need the connection but you can't get close

(Can't get close)

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

I need you to hold on

(Hold on)

Heaven is a place not too far away

(Away, yeah)

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes

(We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

(Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody I will be there for you

(I will be there for you)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody I will be there for you

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes

(We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

(Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

(Oh yeah, yeah)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital