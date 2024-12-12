Rosé joins Jordan North for a Very British Lunch at the chip shop

Rosé played drinking games with Jordan North over fish and chips. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

We took Rosé out for fish and chips!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

‘APT’ singer and Blackpink star Rosé was the latest celebrity to get treated to a Very British Day Out, following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg, who Jordan respectively took out for afternoon tea, Halsey who we took for a picnic, and the Jonas Brothers who joined us at the pub.

Capital Breakfast host Jordan North took Rosé out for fish and chips, where she told us all about the making of ‘Apt’, her plans for the next two years and collaborations she’s worked on that never made it out the studio.

‘Apt’ has become one of the biggest songs of 2024, going to Number 1 in 25 countries, so we had to grill Rosé on how the song came about.

Rosé joined Jordan North for fish and chips. Picture: Global

She shared: “We were at the studio, all drinking Diet Coke over hamburgers and then I was like, ‘I’ll teach you guys Korean drinking games’ and they caught onto it because they’re not Korean, they’re all American.

“And they were like, ‘what is this? This is crazy.’ So I said as a joke, ‘we should make this a song’ and, jokingly, we made the song and that’s what ‘Apt’ is right now!”

“Bruno [Mars] jumped on it, so he helped a lot,” she added.

“I don’t believe it. I’m shocked. I hear about it and I’m still shocked and I’m super happy,” she said on the success of the song.

Rosé got stuck into her fish and chips. Picture: Global

Rosé showed Jordan how to play the game and, in return, Jordan showed Rosé a drinking game of his own, introducing her to ‘chicken wine’ which she was naturally obsessed with. She also got a pint of beer to wash down the fish and chips and jellied eels, which it’s safe to say did not go down well between the pair of them.

Over lunch, Rosé also told us about her best ever disguise she used in public to avoid getting recognised – dressing as a grandma, laughing: “I can’t believe I’m telling the world this!”

She also opened up about how often she Googles herself and the platforms she uses to see what people are saying about her.

Head to Global Player to watch the full interview with Rosé!