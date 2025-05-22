Exclusive

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Maia Kealoha's impression of Stitch? Incredible!

Ohana means family and family means...? The live action Lilo & Stitch is finally here so we thought we'd put stars Maia Kealoha (Lilo) and Sydney Agudong (Nani) to the test to see how well they remember the beloved Disney classic!

How well do Maia and Sydney know their Lilo & Stitch trivia? Can they finish the iconic quotes – as well as new ones from the film? And how many characters can they name in 60 seconds?! 👀

On top of (almost!) nailing the quiz, Maia and Sydney also share their hilarious impressions of Stitch and reveal their favourite Disney songs of all time.

What did they pick? Hit play on the video below to find out!

