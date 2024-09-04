Exclusive

Halsey On Her Upcoming Album’s ‘Rock' Sound

4 September 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 08:58

Halsey had a 'picky bits' picnic with Jordan North
Halsey had a 'picky bits' picnic with Jordan North. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Halsey opened up to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North about the unexpected new sound of her new album.

Halsey joined Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North for a ‘Very Picky Bits Picnic’, opening up about the sound of her new album ‘The Great Impersonator’, which she described as ‘a little bit more emotional’ in our interview.

The singer’s already hinted her new record has a ‘rock’ sound, so when we asked what else she can tell us, Halsey admitted it feels a bit closer to some of her past albums.

“The thing I find about my albums is they’re quite divisive,” she told Jordan. “There are people who really like one or two and then the others they’re like ‘they’re not for me’, and then there’s people who really like this one, who swear it’s my best album, and then people who are like, ‘are you out of your mind? This is the best one!’

“Because I’m making things that are changing so often… Someone can discover my music because they heard ‘Nightmare’ or they heard the song I did with Bring Me The Horizon and they’re like, ‘Oh cool she does rock’ and then they listen to ‘Without Me’ and they’re like, ‘What the heck is this?’”

Halsey is back with new music
Halsey is back with new music. Picture: Getty

Halsey explained her new album, which doesn't have a release date just yet, sounds similar to some of her previous records, especially ‘Manic’, her debut studio album which she released in 2015.

She continued: “This album is a little bit like ‘Manic’, a little bit like ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, but it feels the most to me like ‘Badlands’, like my first album.”

“It’s been 10 years since ‘Badlands’ came out and this kind of feels like starting over,” she added.

Halsey and Jordan North had a 'picky bits' picnic
Halsey and Jordan North had a 'picky bits' picnic. Picture: Global

Jordan asked if her feeling of gratitude is reflected in the new album, which Halsey said is ‘really palpable’ in her new music.

She said: “I think the album is a lot more pleasant, there are definitely some themes that are a little bit more emotional, a little bit more exploratory. I wrote this record at a time when I was just so appreciative. I think that energy is really palpable, to me.. I’m saying this now. It’s gonna come out and everyone’s gonna be like, ‘this is the most depressing album!’ To me it feels optimistic.”

