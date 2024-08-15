The Devastating Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lonely Is The Muse' Lyrics Explained
15 August 2024, 16:45 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 17:12
What are Halsey's 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics about? The rock song is one of Halsey's most personal songs yet.
Listen to this article
Halsey is back in her rock chick bag and fans are crying over the emotional meaning behind her 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics.
In July, Halsey released 'Lucky' as the lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album. The song interpolates the beloved Britney Spears single of the same name and it sees Halsey open up about their experience of fame and the many personal struggles they've been through.
Now, Halsey is switching things up with her next song. Halsey previewed 'Lonely Is The Muse' at Budapest’s Sziget Festival where she said: "For every Halsey pop song, there’s a Halsey rock song to match. I like to do both, so I feel like I shouldn’t have to choose."
As promised, 'Lonely Is the Muse' is a true Halsey rock song but lyrically it explores some of the same themes as 'Lucky'.
Halsey says they feel “overwhelmed” after releasing ‘Lucky’
In 'Lonely Is the Muse', Halsey sings about struggling to find actual love and connection in spite of their success and feeling used. The chorus goes: I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too / But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew / And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you / Or anybody that decides that I'm of use.
Halsey alludes to her exes and the songs they've written about her in the second verse. She adds: So where do I go in thе process when I'm just an apparatus? / I've inspirеd platinum records, I've earned platinum airline status / And I've mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my head / But I'm reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed.
Making her feelings even clearer in the bridge, Halsey sings: "And when you're done you can discard me / Like the others always do / And I will nurse my wounds until / Another artist stains me new."
No, I'm not crying! You are!
Halsey - Lonely is the Muse (Official Audio)
BRB - adding 'Lonely Is the Muse' to a playlist with 'Nightmare' and 'I am not a woman, I'm a god'.
Halsey - 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics
VERSE 1
I spent years becoming cool and in one single second
You can make a decade of my efforts disappear
I'm just waiting at the bar and you rip open all my scars
By saying something like, "Didn't know you were here"
CHORUS
I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too
But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew
And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you
Or anybody that decides that I'm of use
POST-CHORUS
Lonely is the muse
Ah-ah
Lonely is the muse
VERSE 2
So where do I go in thе process when I'm just an apparatus?
I've inspirеd platinum records, I've earned platinum airline status
And I mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my head
But I'm reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed
CHORUS
I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too
But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew
And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you
Or anybody that decides that I'm of use
POST-CHORUS
Lonely is the muse
Ah-ah
Lonely is the muse
Ah-ah
BRIDGE
And I will always be a martyr, I will fill your life with songs
I'll be a wind-chime in the window catching light to throw around
And I will stare up at your bedroom, I'll call you in the night
I will exist in every second just to decorate your life
CHORUS
And when you're done you can discard me like the others always do
And I will nurse my wounds until another artist stains me new
And I will always reassemble to fit perfectly in you
For anybody that decides that I'm of use
POST-CHORUS
Lonely is the muse
Ah-ah
Lonely and forgotten aside
Read more Halsey news here:
- Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video
- Halsey Claps Back At People Saying They Look "Too Thin" And "Unhealthy"
- The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lucky' Lyrics Explained
- Swarm Criticised For "Mocking" Halsey With Viral Paris Jackson Scene
- The True Meaning Behind Halsey's 'The End' Lyrics Explained
WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters