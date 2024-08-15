The Devastating Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lonely Is The Muse' Lyrics Explained

Halsey 'Lonely Is The Muse' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Sam Prance

What are Halsey's 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics about? The rock song is one of Halsey's most personal songs yet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halsey is back in her rock chick bag and fans are crying over the emotional meaning behind her 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics.

In July, Halsey released 'Lucky' as the lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album. The song interpolates the beloved Britney Spears single of the same name and it sees Halsey open up about their experience of fame and the many personal struggles they've been through.

Now, Halsey is switching things up with her next song. Halsey previewed 'Lonely Is The Muse' at Budapest’s Sziget Festival where she said: "For every Halsey pop song, there’s a Halsey rock song to match. I like to do both, so I feel like I shouldn’t have to choose."

As promised, 'Lonely Is the Muse' is a true Halsey rock song but lyrically it explores some of the same themes as 'Lucky'.

Halsey says they feel “overwhelmed” after releasing ‘Lucky’

In 'Lonely Is the Muse', Halsey sings about struggling to find actual love and connection in spite of their success and feeling used. The chorus goes: I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too / But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew / And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you / Or anybody that decides that I'm of use.

Halsey alludes to her exes and the songs they've written about her in the second verse. She adds: So where do I go in thе process when I'm just an apparatus? / I've inspirеd platinum records, I've earned platinum airline status / And I've mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my head / But I'm reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed.

Making her feelings even clearer in the bridge, Halsey sings: "And when you're done you can discard me / Like the others always do / And I will nurse my wounds until / Another artist stains me new."

No, I'm not crying! You are!

Halsey - Lonely is the Muse (Official Audio)

BRB - adding 'Lonely Is the Muse' to a playlist with 'Nightmare' and 'I am not a woman, I'm a god'.

Halsey - 'Lonely Is the Muse' lyrics

VERSE 1

I spent years becoming cool and in one single second

You can make a decade of my efforts disappear

I'm just waiting at the bar and you rip open all my scars

By saying something like, "Didn't know you were here"

CHORUS

I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too

But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew

And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you

Or anybody that decides that I'm of use

POST-CHORUS

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

VERSE 2

So where do I go in thе process when I'm just an apparatus?

I've inspirеd platinum records, I've earned platinum airline status

And I mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my head

But I'm reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed

CHORUS

I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too

But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew

And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you

Or anybody that decides that I'm of use

POST-CHORUS

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah



BRIDGE

And I will always be a martyr, I will fill your life with songs

I'll be a wind-chime in the window catching light to throw around

And I will stare up at your bedroom, I'll call you in the night

I will exist in every second just to decorate your life

CHORUS

And when you're done you can discard me like the others always do

And I will nurse my wounds until another artist stains me new

And I will always reassemble to fit perfectly in you

For anybody that decides that I'm of use

POST-CHORUS

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely and forgotten aside

Read more Halsey news here:

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.