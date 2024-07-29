Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video

29 July 2024, 12:45

Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video
Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video. Picture: Columbia, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In the original statement, Britney Spears says she felt "harassed, violated and bullied" by Halsey's 'Lucky' video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halsey has responded after Britney Spears released and deleted a statement criticising their brand new 'Lucky' music video.

Last week (Jul 26), Halsey released her new single 'Lucky'. The song interpolates Britney's hit 2000 single of the same name and it sees Halsey open up about her experience in the public eye. She's also candid about being a single mother and her health struggles. She sings: I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year / And that's the biggest lie of my career.

In the video, a young girl admires Halsey without knowing the struggles that Halsey is going through in their private life. The video is intercut with scenes of Halsey being chased by paparazzi, arguing with a boyfriend and receiving treatment at a hospital. Halsey recently shared that they have Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The music video also pays homage to Britney with multiple visual references. However, shortly after it came out, Britney called out the video on Twitter.

Halsey - Lucky (Official Video)

In response to 'Lucky', a statement was shared to Britney's official Twitter page. It read: "For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern."

The Twitter statement continued: "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I CARE. I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

Britney Spears' deleted statement about Halsey's 'Lucky' video
Britney Spears' deleted statement about Halsey's 'Lucky' video. Picture: Twitter

Fans then began defending Halsey and pointing out that the video was depicting Halsey's own life instead of Britney's. In one scene, Halsey sings about shaving her head due to her illness and removes a wig to powerfully show what her hair actually looks like.

Moments later, Britney took to her Twitter page to retract the statement. She said: "Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹 !!!"

Halsey has since responded by writing: "and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."

Shortly before Britney released her statement, Halsey also revealed that she personally wrote Britney a letter asking for her permission to use the interpolation in her song.

Halsey tweeted: "I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice."

In other words, there's no drama here. Brb - listening to both versions of 'Lucky' on repeat.

Read more Halsey news here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Slam "Gross" Resurfaced Interview From When She Was 17

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Call Out "Gross" Resurfaced Interview From When She Was 17

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All The Details On Lady Gaga's Upcoming Album Including Release Date & More

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Katy Perry slipped in some big news on Capital Breakfast

Katy Perry Teases Massive UK Tour On Capital Breakfast

Hot On Capital

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Series 9 Love Island Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Love Island winners over the years have all gone on to do very different things

Where Are All The Love Island Winners Now?

Love Island

The cast of Love Island series 10

The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – How They Met And Every Milestone Since

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts And 5 Facts Including Age, Job & Surprising Talent

Love Island

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Love Island

Samantha was brought to tears on Love Island

Love Island's Joey Essex Brings Samantha Kenny To Tears In Final Dumping

Love Island

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Hailey and Justin Bieber share new video

Justin And Hailey Bieber Look So In Love In New Baby Bump Video

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry joined the Official Big Top 40 from Global

Katy Perry Spills On Upcoming New Album

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Olympic Games 2024?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The Olympics?

The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed

When Is The Kardashians Season 6 Coming Out?

TV & Film

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Does Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wear A Wig?

Love Island

Niall had the sweetest fan encounter!

Niall Horan Adorably Surprised 4-Year-Old Fan With A Cake And Her First Ever Concert

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch