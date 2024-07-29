Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video

Halsey Speaks Out After Britney Spears Retracts Statement Criticising Their 'Lucky' Video. Picture: Columbia, Steve Granitz/WireImage

By Sam Prance

In the original statement, Britney Spears says she felt "harassed, violated and bullied" by Halsey's 'Lucky' video.

Halsey has responded after Britney Spears released and deleted a statement criticising their brand new 'Lucky' music video.

Last week (Jul 26), Halsey released her new single 'Lucky'. The song interpolates Britney's hit 2000 single of the same name and it sees Halsey open up about her experience in the public eye. She's also candid about being a single mother and her health struggles. She sings: I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year / And that's the biggest lie of my career.

In the video, a young girl admires Halsey without knowing the struggles that Halsey is going through in their private life. The video is intercut with scenes of Halsey being chased by paparazzi, arguing with a boyfriend and receiving treatment at a hospital. Halsey recently shared that they have Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The music video also pays homage to Britney with multiple visual references. However, shortly after it came out, Britney called out the video on Twitter.

Halsey - Lucky (Official Video)

In response to 'Lucky', a statement was shared to Britney's official Twitter page. It read: "For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern."

The Twitter statement continued: "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I CARE. I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

Britney Spears' deleted statement about Halsey's 'Lucky' video. Picture: Twitter

Fans then began defending Halsey and pointing out that the video was depicting Halsey's own life instead of Britney's. In one scene, Halsey sings about shaving her head due to her illness and removes a wig to powerfully show what her hair actually looks like.

Moments later, Britney took to her Twitter page to retract the statement. She said: "Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹 !!!"

Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹 !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 26, 2024

Halsey has since responded by writing: "and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."

Shortly before Britney released her statement, Halsey also revealed that she personally wrote Britney a letter asking for her permission to use the interpolation in her song.

Halsey tweeted: "I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice."

and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will 💕 you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday. https://t.co/MRCc4WofdJ — h (@halsey) July 27, 2024

I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice https://t.co/AYyy73pxKl — h (@halsey) July 26, 2024

In other words, there's no drama here. Brb - listening to both versions of 'Lucky' on repeat.

