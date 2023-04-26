Halsey And Boyfriend Alev Aydin Have Split After 3 Years

26 April 2023, 11:27

Halsey and Alev have reportedly broken up
Halsey and Alev have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Halsey and Alev Aydin have reportedly split after three years of dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halsey has reportedly split from their boyfriend Alev Aydin after more than three years together.

The former couple welcomed their first child together in 2021, Ender Ridley Aydin, who will turn two years old in July.

Who Is Halsey Dating? From Ex-Boyfriends Evan Peters & Yungblud To Alev Aydin

Billboard reports that Halsey and Alev's decision to call time on their relationship was an 'amicable' one and that their prime focus moving forward is to co-parent Ender.

Papers obtained by the publication show that the pop star filed for primary physical custody of their child earlier this month, however, the couple will share legal custody.

Halsey shows off fashion week outfit

Halsey and Alev Aydin have called it quits
Halsey and Alev Aydin have called it quits. Picture: Getty
Halsey and Alev Aydin began dating in 2020
Halsey and Alev Aydin began dating in 2020. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Sources have explained the documents, revealing that the custody arrangements are a 'formality' so Halsey can travel with their son whilst on the road.

The former couple are thought to have begun dating in 2020, they were first spotted together in October which led to romance rumours – however, they've known each other much longer.

Halsey and Alev met in 2018 on the set of a film that never came to be, Halsey responded to these claims by writing on social media: "bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest! [sic]."

Alev is a screenwriter and film producer best known for projects such as Small Shots (2017), Controller and HipMen: Los Angeles (2017).

They share one son, Ender Ridley
They share one son, Ender Ridley . Picture: Halsey/Instagram

They surprised everyone when they announced they were expecting their first child together at the beginning of 2021 as many didn't know that Halsey was in a relationship.

At the time the 'Colours' singer told Allure: "Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.'"

They welcomed their baby boy on July 14, 2021, Halsey posted to Instagram to announce the news: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly split

Paige Turley And Finn Tapp ‘Split’ Three Years After Winning Love Island 2020

All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s New Movie ‘Anyone But You’: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have become parents

Daniel Radcliffe And Partner Erin Darke Have Welcomed Their First Baby

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai looks like her twin in a recent picture

Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Is Her Mini-Me In Adorable New Photo

Another Love Island 2023 couple have apparently called it quits

Love Island’s Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Become Fourth Winter 2023 Couple To Split

Here's when I'm A Celeb South Africa was filmed

When Was I’m A Celebrity South Africa Filmed?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star