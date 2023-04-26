Halsey And Boyfriend Alev Aydin Have Split After 3 Years

Halsey and Alev have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty

Halsey and Alev Aydin have reportedly split after three years of dating.

Halsey has reportedly split from their boyfriend Alev Aydin after more than three years together.

The former couple welcomed their first child together in 2021, Ender Ridley Aydin, who will turn two years old in July.

Billboard reports that Halsey and Alev's decision to call time on their relationship was an 'amicable' one and that their prime focus moving forward is to co-parent Ender.

Papers obtained by the publication show that the pop star filed for primary physical custody of their child earlier this month, however, the couple will share legal custody.

Halsey and Alev Aydin have called it quits. Picture: Getty

Halsey and Alev Aydin began dating in 2020. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Sources have explained the documents, revealing that the custody arrangements are a 'formality' so Halsey can travel with their son whilst on the road.

The former couple are thought to have begun dating in 2020, they were first spotted together in October which led to romance rumours – however, they've known each other much longer.

Halsey and Alev met in 2018 on the set of a film that never came to be, Halsey responded to these claims by writing on social media: "bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest! [sic]."

Alev is a screenwriter and film producer best known for projects such as Small Shots (2017), Controller and HipMen: Los Angeles (2017).

They share one son, Ender Ridley . Picture: Halsey/Instagram

They surprised everyone when they announced they were expecting their first child together at the beginning of 2021 as many didn't know that Halsey was in a relationship.

At the time the 'Colours' singer told Allure: "Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.'"

They welcomed their baby boy on July 14, 2021, Halsey posted to Instagram to announce the news: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

