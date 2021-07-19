Halsey Announces Birth Of First Baby With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

19 July 2021, 17:11 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 17:24

Halsey has welcomed her first baby
Halsey has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Halsey/Instagram
Halsey has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin became parents on 14 July when she welcomed their first baby together.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the pop star revealed their baby’s name and weight, calling the birth “euphoric.”

Halsey Posts Artwork And Release Date For New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

She wrote: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”

Halsey shared the caption alongside a picture of her new family and her new baby breastfeeding.

Ender is typically considered a boy’s name, meaning “very rare” in Turkish.

It comes days after Halsey had fans thinking she'd welcomed her little one after showing her new album cover which featured a young baby on her knee.

Her new album has been inspired by her pregnancy journey.

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January
Halsey announced her pregnancy in January. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

The EP is renaissance-themed and Halsey's even released a short movie to go with her new creation.

The star's album announcement came one week before her new baby’s arrival.

Halsey revealed her relationship with Alev Aydin at the start of 2021
Halsey revealed her relationship with Alev Aydin at the start of 2021. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey and Alev announced her pregnancy news in January, revealing her relationship with her screenwriter boyfriend in the process.

The showbiz duo were friends before they started dating, with Alev working on a script for a movie about the 'Without Me' singer's life before they fell in love, awh!

