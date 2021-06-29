Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Members Of Nine Inch Nails

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album as she steps into a new genre – fans are wowed as she announced her collaboration with members of Nine Inch Nails!

Halsey has confirmed H4!

After weeks of rumours surrounding a new record, it's now confirmed that an album is on its way this year.

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer hasn’t just been preparing for a baby but she’s also been cooking up an album!

The follow up to ‘Manic' may not be in the genre that you were expecting from the pop sensation...

The 27-year-old star announced the title of her fourth studio album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

Halsey delights fans with a surprising new music announcement! Picture: PA Images

The mum-to-be revealed that the record is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of the industrial rock band, Nine Inch Nails.

The upcoming album is being teased across Halsey’s social media platforms as well as billboards promoting her new venture popping up in Los Angeles.

All signs are pointing towards a new alternative-rock, grunge sound from the formerly electro-pop songstress.

Along with Halsey’s Twitter announcement, she posted a video of an ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ billboard, the camera pans out and a snippet of an unreleased song fades in.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power



The FOURTH album by Halsey



Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY — h (@halsey) June 28, 2021

She wrote: "The FOURTH album by Halsey. Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross."

The 10-second clip of the song gives a brief insight into the punk direction Halsey is taking with this record.

The snippet features heavily distorted guitars, fuzzy sub-bass and hauntingly soft vocals from the pop-turned-alternative sensation.

Halsey sings the lyrics “All of this is temporary” over the grunge-infused track.

Fans flooded the comments and expressed their excitement over a new sound from the 'Be Kind' songwriter, with one user writing: "when's the release date?, what's the lead single?, how many tracks?, is it related to HFK's story?"

We have all the same questions...

Halsey revealed the second track of the album on her Tik Tok page. Picture: Halsey/TikTok

How many tracks will 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' have?

Twitter sleuths deduced that the mystery song will be the second track on the album as it’s already been registered as a sound on Tik Tok – it remains nameless and is solely titled in the app as “Track 2”.

Halsey's previous albums released between 2015 and 2020, 'Badlands', 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' and 'Manic' have all featured between 11 and 16 songs.

With each studio record, the number of tracks has increased – fans speculate that H4 will consist of around 15 tunes.

New Halsey music is coming sooner than you think. Picture: Getty

When will Halsey's new album come out?

No release date has been officially confirmed for 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power', but fans are expecting to see the highly-anticipated fourth studio release from the singer hit streaming platforms in summer 2021.

We can't wait!

